Derek Jeter’s daughters have clear priorities for Yankees’ Hall of Fame tribute

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 5 days ago

Derek Jeter’s daughters are excited to eat ice cream and hot dogs at his Hall of Fame tribute ceremony Friday night at Yankees Stadium.

Ahead of the big night, when the Yankees take on the Rays, Jeter shared a video to Twitter that showed him in a car talking with his daughters.

Jeter and his wife, model Hannah Davis Jeter, are parents to daughters Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 3, and River Rose, who they welcomed last December.

When the Yankees legend asked what his daughters wanted to see during the celebratory night, one replied, “I want to eat ice cream.”

Jeter, 48, then asked if they wanted to go on the field with the players.

“I’m not a good baseball player. I don’t want to break my leg like you did,” one daughter said. Davis, who appeared to be filming the video, laughed. Many voices are heard, but Jeter is the only one who appears in the clip.

The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight. pic.twitter.com/jdOFiYOKaQ

— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) September 9, 2022
Hannah Jeter and two of her daughters at Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame ceremony.
UPI

“I don’t think you have to worry about that but thanks for your concern,” Jeter said, laughing.

It’s unclear which injury of Jeter’s his daughter was referring to. The 14-time All-Star suffered a fractured ankle during Game 1 of the 2012 ALCS.

“How many people do you think will be there?” Jeter asked, to which one of his daughter’s replied, “160.”

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter attend “The Captain” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

There will be a lot more than 160 people in attendance for Jeter’s tribute night at Yankees Stadium when New York plays Tampa Bay.

The first 40,000 guests in attendance will receive a Derek Jeter Hall of Fame replica plaque. Ticket-holders for Friday’s game are encouraged to arrive early to Yankees Stadium for Jeter’s Hall of Fame tribute pregame ceremony. Doors will open at 5 p.m. ET.

The New York legend — a 1996 AL Rookie of the Year and 2000 World Series MVP — was enshrined in Cooperstown last September.

Derek Jeter holds his plaque during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York.
Getty Images

Jeter’s original Hall of Fame plaque will be on display inside the New York Yankees museum Friday, from the top of the first inning until the bottom of the sixth inning.

