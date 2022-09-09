ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dan Rodgers
4d ago

story makes it sound like this is a case of the government stealing someone's kid and then arresting him for taking his own child...

WFMJ.com

Masury woman secretly indicted after 19-pound, 4-year-old boy hospitalized

A grand jury in Trumbull County has handed up a secret indictment accusing a Masury woman of allowing a four-year-old child to become undernourished. Jenny Musgrave, 41, is charged with one count of endangering children. According to a report, the Brookfield Police Department was notified by Children’s Services back in...
MASURY, OH
WFMJ.com

Remains of Youngstown woman missing since 2017 found on East Side

After nearly five years of reward offers, vigils, billboards, family pleas, and even a poker run to raise awareness, the remains of a woman reported missing in 2017 have finally been found in Youngstown. Bones discovered on the city’s East Side more than two weeks ago have been identified as...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
#Missing Person#The U S Marshals Service
wwnytv.com

17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. The Akron Police...
AKRON, OH
wakr.net

Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Two taken to hospital after crash at Youngstown playground

Two people went to the hospital Wednesday morning when two vehicles crashed near a playground on Youngstown's West Side. Firefighters were dispatched to Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue at around 7:14 a.m. where people were trapped following the two-vehicle crash. According to police, an SUV ran a red light...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

YPD, Coroner holding news conference Tuesday about bones found on East Side

Investigators are expected to reveal new information Tuesday about bones found on Youngstown's East Side more than two weeks ago. Youngstown Police Chief of Detectives, Captain Jason Simon says his department along with the Mahoning County Coroner's office will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at police headquarters.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Nurse allegedly held at knifepoint at Weirton Medical Center

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A Steubenville man has been charged and arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a nurse at Weirton Medical Center. Weirton Police responded to WMC for a call of an unruly patient. Ricky Barnett was being treated at the hospital at the time of the incident. Court records show a nurse responded […]
WEIRTON, WV
WKYC

Police: Alcohol suspected in Jackson Township deadly crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Uniontown man was killed following a crash late Sunday night in the 7700 block of Strausser Street NW, Jackson Township police said in a news release. Police say a 27-year-old North Canton man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado westbound when he traveled left of the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA

