Island County, WA

KIMA TV

University of Washington team helping to find, recover floatplane crash wreckage

MUTINY BAY, Wash. — “This is a tragedy, and you don’t want to get a call like this,” UW Applied Physics Laboratory Executive Director Kevin Williams said. Williams and his team of researchers have been perfecting their “multi-sensor tow body” over the last five years, testing it out in local waters, like Lake Washington. It was originally designed to find sunken munitions in the water.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home

SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Looming railroad strike would cause cancellations for Amtrak Cascades, Sounder train

SEATTLE, Wash. — Local and regional transit authorities are warning of cancellations to commuter rail service ahead of a looming railroad strike. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it is working with Amtrak and the Oregon Department of Transportation to plan for alternative transportation amid the ongoing freight rail labor contract negotiations.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Seattle educators reach tentative agreement, classes begin Wednesday

SEATTLE, Wash. — School finally starts in Seattle on Wednesday now that the teachers union voted to suspend its strike. The two sides spent months this summer, plus five days of missed classes, negotiating while teachers walked picket lines to finally reach an agreement. “We worked through many, many...
SEATTLE, WA

