University of Washington team helping to find, recover floatplane crash wreckage
MUTINY BAY, Wash. — “This is a tragedy, and you don’t want to get a call like this,” UW Applied Physics Laboratory Executive Director Kevin Williams said. Williams and his team of researchers have been perfecting their “multi-sensor tow body” over the last five years, testing it out in local waters, like Lake Washington. It was originally designed to find sunken munitions in the water.
2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home
SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
Bolt Creek fire burns about 9,440 acres near Skykomish, Index, up to 5% contained
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek fire, which began early Saturday morning, is now 5% contained as of Wednesday – an increase from 2% on Monday. Officials say the fire, burning between Index and Skykomish along US 2, has burned through about 9,440 acres. Conditions have calmed and lower winds and higher humidity has slowed the blaze.
Looming railroad strike would cause cancellations for Amtrak Cascades, Sounder train
SEATTLE, Wash. — Local and regional transit authorities are warning of cancellations to commuter rail service ahead of a looming railroad strike. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it is working with Amtrak and the Oregon Department of Transportation to plan for alternative transportation amid the ongoing freight rail labor contract negotiations.
Edmonds police ask for help to find suspect they say groped person in grocery store
EDMONDS, Wash. — Officials are asking for your help to find a suspect they say groped a person in a grocery store earlier this week. Edmonds police say the suspect went to the Ranch 99 Market in the 22500 block of Highway 99 around 8 p.m. Tuesday. There, he...
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
Witness to deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound describes moments before, after impact
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — One of the first people to arrive to the scene of a deadly plane crash near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 said it looked like the aircraft nose-dived straight into Puget Sound. Magnolia resident Matt Peterson said he believes what sounded like an explosion a...
Seattle educators reach tentative agreement, classes begin Wednesday
SEATTLE, Wash. — School finally starts in Seattle on Wednesday now that the teachers union voted to suspend its strike. The two sides spent months this summer, plus five days of missed classes, negotiating while teachers walked picket lines to finally reach an agreement. “We worked through many, many...
