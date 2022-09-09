Erin Andrews tells husband Jarret Stoll ‘see you in February’ as NFL season kicks off

Veteran Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews bid farewell to her husband, Jarret Stoll, before she makes her return to the sidelines Sunday in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Andrews took to Instagram last week to share a smiling photo with Stoll, who is a former pro hockey player, that showed the couple on the beach in Punta Mita.

“See you in you in February babe. ❤️❤️ @stolly28,” Andrews, 44, quipped in her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch580YppED2

Erin Andrews relaxes on a hammock Instagram

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll Instagram

The “Calm Down” podcast host married Stoll in June 2017 after he proposed at Disneyland in Dec. 2016. Stoll played 15 seasons in the NHL for the Oilers, Kings, Rangers and Minnesota Wild. He won two Stanley Cups, both with the Kings in 2012 and 2014.

The couple enjoyed some R&R last month at the Four Seasons Resort, where they lounged in a private pool and sipped cocktails, before the start of Andrews’ busy NFL schedule.

Andrews will kick off the 2022-23 NFL season with Fox Sports on Sunday, covering the Packers-Vikings game with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.

Andrews “quietly” re-signed with Fox on a three-year deal after her longtime colleagues, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left the network for ESPN this offseason . The Post’s Andrew Marchand first reported in February that Aikman was expected to leave Fox Sports.

Erin Andrews on the Fox sideline Getty Images

“I figured enough was enough with the headlines for a while,” Andrews said during an episode of the SI Media Podcast in June. “My deal was up in August. Fox came to me pretty much right away and just said, ‘We wanna keep you here.’ At that point, I was unaware of who I was gonna be doing the games with.”

Andrews will eventually work games with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whenever the seven-time Super Bowl champ decides to hang up his cleats for real . Andrews joined Fox Sports from ESPN in 2012.

Brady will transition to the broadcast booth as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst when he decides to officially retire. He agreed to a monster 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox in May, as first reported by The Post.