Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy
When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
disneydining.com
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History: Who Are Her Ex-Husbands?
Hollywood royalty! Whoopi Goldberg has quite the reputation, both on and off the screen. As an actress and film producer, she is most well-known for her roles in Sister Act, The Color Purple and Ghost, as well as her longstanding cohosting duties on The View. She is the first African American woman to earn the […]
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Talking With Tami
First Look: Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’
“THE LITTLE MERMAID” director Rob Marshall took a break from post-production under the sea to share more about the live-action version of the beloved tale. He played the “Part of Your World” sequence for fans in Hall D23 and invited on stage Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, who shared her excitement about her new role. Marshall concluded by introducing the new teaser trailer, available worldwide today.
How to Watch ‘Days of our Lives’ on Peacock
News that Days of our Lives is moving to Peacock is major for those who crave their daily dose of Salem drama. The long-running soap opera, which follows the chaotic lives of close-knit residents in the fictional Illinois city of Salem, premiered on NBC in 1965. That means it will be ending a 57-year run on broadcast television when it streams exclusively on Peacock beginning September 12. Shocked about the move? Confused? You’re not alone. The cast of Days of Our Lives had mixed reactions to the news, too.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards: Red Carpet’s Most Stunning and Cringeworthy Looks
With so many movie stars making their mark in TV, the Emmys now rival the Oscars when it comes to red carpet fashion. Keep reading to find out who were the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2022 Emmys ceremony on Monday, September 12. Stars will flood the Microsoft...
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Comments / 0