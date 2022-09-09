ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

103.3 WKFR

Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo

We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?. The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center

Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Portage Lowe's employee celebrates 90th birthday with coworkers

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Lowe’s employee celebrated his 90th birthday in Portage on Tuesday. Don Stoneburner has been a cashier at the store for 15 years, and he considers his Lowe’s family as dear to him as his own. “I'm very much surprised,” said Don. “I knew...
PORTAGE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Songs That Are About Or Mention Kalamazoo

Music is a universal language, whether you can understand the words that are being sung/rapped is a different story. The foundation of music is simply just the melody of instrument sounds coming together to form a beat. No matter where you come from in the world, you know the sound of a piano, violin, guitar, drum, and other instruments. Then words are sung/wrapped over the beat in a variety of different tones, speeds, and lengths to create what we know today as songs.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Steinspark Biergarten, German-style Beer Garden is coming to Portage.

The first authentic German-style Beer Garden in Southwest Michigan is coming to Portage. The Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court are expected to open soon from an announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere. This news coming from the owners recently gave a small glimpse into what guests can expect when they open this Friday, September 16th:
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Driver crashes into Little Caesar's Pizza on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A SUV drove through the front window of a Little Caesar's Pizza Monday night. Cause still unknown: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on South Westnedge Avenue. The three passengers stayed on scene and the driver appeared to cooperate...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
103.3 WKFR

These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Byron Center hotel to host grand opening event

A new hotel in Byron Center will celebrate its grand opening. Home2 Suites by Hilton has a new location dubbed Grand Rapids South at 2288 64th St. SW in Byron Center, close to M-6 and University of Michigan Health-West. While the hotel now is open to accommodate guests, an official...
BYRON CENTER, MI
My Magic GR

Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants

Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

M-37 closure in Battle Creek Saturday, September 17

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As part of MDOT’s M-37 resurfacing project from M-96 to Creekview Drive in Battle Creek and Springfield, there will be a total closure of M-37 for paving between M-89 and Morgan Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 17. During...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
rvbusiness.com

Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo

ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
ELKHART, IN
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Bank Struck By Armed Robber

It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years

Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek city buildings to close for part of Thursday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Most government buildings in the city of Battle Creek will be closed for part of Thursday, Sept. 15. City officials say they will host their annual employees-only picnic that day, adding most government buildings will be closed to the public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
