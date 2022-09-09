Read full article on original website
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
$2.75 Million Mansion in Niles Can Only Be Described as “Dreamy”
This home feels like something out of a storybook that has come to life. In Niles, Michigan, sits a gorgeous 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom mansion that has recently hit the market for $2,750,000. The home, at 71345 Covington Bluff Ln, is just minutes from the Indiana border and might be...
Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo
We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?. The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.
The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center
Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
Portage Lowe's employee celebrates 90th birthday with coworkers
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Lowe’s employee celebrated his 90th birthday in Portage on Tuesday. Don Stoneburner has been a cashier at the store for 15 years, and he considers his Lowe’s family as dear to him as his own. “I'm very much surprised,” said Don. “I knew...
Songs That Are About Or Mention Kalamazoo
Music is a universal language, whether you can understand the words that are being sung/rapped is a different story. The foundation of music is simply just the melody of instrument sounds coming together to form a beat. No matter where you come from in the world, you know the sound of a piano, violin, guitar, drum, and other instruments. Then words are sung/wrapped over the beat in a variety of different tones, speeds, and lengths to create what we know today as songs.
Jack-O’-Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids This Fall
Pumpkin spice may already be everywhere, but the first official first day of fall is Sept. 22, and not long after that, we'll be able to enjoy a fun Halloween experience in GR!. Jack-O-'Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids Fall 2022. According to GRKids.com, Jack-O'-Lantern World is coming to Grand...
Check It Out! New BBQ Joint is Replacing Former Speedy Chick in Battle Creek
Back in March 2022 beloved chicken shack Speedy Chick abruptly closed after serving southwest Michigan for over 56 years. As much as we hated to see the old Speedy Chick on Michigan Ave. close, we're happy to hear that the building won't continue to sit there empty!. At the start...
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends
The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
Steinspark Biergarten, German-style Beer Garden is coming to Portage.
The first authentic German-style Beer Garden in Southwest Michigan is coming to Portage. The Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court are expected to open soon from an announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere. This news coming from the owners recently gave a small glimpse into what guests can expect when they open this Friday, September 16th:
Driver crashes into Little Caesar's Pizza on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A SUV drove through the front window of a Little Caesar's Pizza Monday night. Cause still unknown: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on South Westnedge Avenue. The three passengers stayed on scene and the driver appeared to cooperate...
COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
Byron Center hotel to host grand opening event
A new hotel in Byron Center will celebrate its grand opening. Home2 Suites by Hilton has a new location dubbed Grand Rapids South at 2288 64th St. SW in Byron Center, close to M-6 and University of Michigan Health-West. While the hotel now is open to accommodate guests, an official...
Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants
Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
M-37 closure in Battle Creek Saturday, September 17
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As part of MDOT’s M-37 resurfacing project from M-96 to Creekview Drive in Battle Creek and Springfield, there will be a total closure of M-37 for paving between M-89 and Morgan Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 17. During...
Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo
ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
Battle Creek Bank Struck By Armed Robber
It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.
5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years
Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
Battle Creek city buildings to close for part of Thursday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Most government buildings in the city of Battle Creek will be closed for part of Thursday, Sept. 15. City officials say they will host their annual employees-only picnic that day, adding most government buildings will be closed to the public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
