It’s Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. On Highway 112 in Fayetteville, a brightly-lit, arrow-shaped sign guides drivers down a dirt path toward an open field. Hundreds of cars trickle in, following directions from men in neon vests, to find a spot for the viewing. The sky is soaked in deep orange and pink. Fluffy clouds make their way slowly over the horizon. Old friends greet each other with hugs and smiles; children run up and down the aisles, giggling and screaming. As far as funerals go, the turnout is grand — the death of the drive-in has brought people out in droves.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO