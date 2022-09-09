NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was fatally shot on Dumaine Street in Treme, New Orleans police said Tuesday night (Sept. 13). The age and identity of the male victim were not disclosed, but the NOPD said the victim was declared dead at the scene in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street after being shot around 7:10 p.m.

