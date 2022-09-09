Read full article on original website
Soda City Live: 2022 Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Crafter’s Association welcomes back its annual Fall Arts and Craft Market Extravaganza. For two days families will be able to enjoy the event and park for free. There will also be a craft show and silent auction with proceeds going towards the Harvest...
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
DSS to host Kinship Care Community Resource Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Dept. of Social Services (DSS) is hosting the Kinship Fair Wednesday. The goal of the fair is to bring together the community. nonprofits and kinship caregivers for a day of appreciation and sharing information and resources, according to officials. Kinship caregivers include grandparents,...
Soda City Live: LRADAC is bringing Revisiting Credence to town
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Revisiting Creedence is coming to town. They’ll be playing at the Icehouse Amphitheater for LRADAC’S Rock 4 Recovery. The concert supports programs and services of the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, as well as provides financial assistance to people seeking recovery who are uninsured or face financial challenges that prevent them from getting treatment.
Blythewood awards $100,000 grant for first responder training
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Blythewood announced the award of $100,000 to The Big Red Barn Retreat. The money will go to support Warrior Progressive and Alternative Training for Helping Heroes (PATHH) classes. The grant money comes from the American Rescue Plan. The money is intended to help...
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Palmetto Pride leads effort to create litter-free football stadiums
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, picture football stadiums after all the fans have left. Often times, they’re full of drink cups, greasy containers, papers, and other leftovers that become nothing but trash. But now, Palmetto Pride is kicking off its annual student program...
Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
Local dealership donates two new trucks to the Salvation Army of the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local car dealership is donating two new trucks to The Salvation Army of the Midlands. JT’s Automotive Group donated two box trucks to The Salvation Army to help with their mission to help people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships. “Thank you, JT Gandolfo...
Soda City Live: Kinship Care Month means keeping family connections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is Kinship Care Month in South Carolina. During this month, the South Carolina Department of Social Services is celebrating grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, and family friends who take care of young people who might, otherwise, go into foster care. Connelly-Anne Ragley is the director of...
Richland Two updates security procedures after football game fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is updating its security and safety procedures after a fight ended a football game. On Sept. 9, a fight at the concession stands during the Spring Valley-Ridge View football game halted the game. Multiple teens have been charged in connection to the incident.
Salvation Army receives donation of trucks from JT’s Automotive Group
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands announced it had received a donation of two new box trucks from JT’s Automotive group. The donation will go to the support of Family Stores and help move donations across the Midlands. JT Gandolfo said of his company’s truck...
Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities
NEW ZION, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday the South Carolina Department of Education announced more than $80 million in state funds will be going toward two rural counties to help upgrade aging infrastructure. Clarendon County School District and Lee County School District will each receive $42 million. The funds are...
FBI launches Midlands college mentoring program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Midlands colleges will soon be able to meet with FBI mentors. The FBI Columbia field office said their program is inspired by the FBI’s Beacon Project. The Beacon Project launched in Huntsville, AL in 2021 to build relationships between the FBI and underrepresented...
SC Superintendent of Education announces multi-million dollar school investments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced millions of dollars in investment into school infrastructure for multiple school districts. Spearman will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. in Clarendon County. WIS will stream it on our digital platforms. Spearman said $38...
Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival Is This Week!
Sponsored - Here is your chance to be Greek this week! The 35th Annual Greek Festival is back and fully running with authentic Greek dishes that will have you saying ‘nóstimo!’ (Delicious!). We are also excited to bring back our Greek folk dancing brought to you by our talented K-4th Grade and 5th-12th grade dance team. Dances will begin Friday evening and all-day Saturday and Sunday!
Officials say no viable threat to Sumter Co. middle school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that there is no viable threat to Chestnut Oaks Middle School following the circulation of a Facebook post about the school. Officials say they have investigated the concerns and determined that no viable threat was made.
More teens charged in Spring Valley High School football game fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday afternoon RCSD said two more teens have been charged in relation the fight that shut down the Spring Valley - Ridge View football game Friday. Two 14-year-olds from Spring Valley High School were charged with affray Monday and released to their parents. Investigators said witnesses and camera footage are being used to help identify participants.
CPD responding to incident near Intown Suites
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic Safety Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a fatality of a male pedestrian. The incident occurred at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive. Officers are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate. The driver remained on the scene after the incident.
