Read full article on original website
Related
broomfieldenterprise.com
Plane crashes into Broomfield pond, no injuries
A plane crashed into a pond in Broomfield, but both occupants were able to safely get out. The plane wound up in a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis courts in the Anthem Ranch subdivision Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from North Metro Fire. Officials said both occupants...
broomfieldenterprise.com
BVSD school board considers advocating for more LGBTQ inclusion in state standards
The Boulder Valley school board might advocate for the inclusion of more contributions of people in the LGBTQ community in Colorado’s social studies standards, both at the state Board of Education and the state Legislature. The state Board of Education, which is set to vote on revised civics and...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Boys soccer: Legacy, Broomfield pacing strong Front Range League
Only four miles separate Broomfield and Legacy high schools, but the talent between the two soccer programs cannot be measured by mere numbers. Last week, the Lightning and Eagles earned the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in CHSAANow.com’s Class 5A coaches poll as fellow Front Range League teams Fairview and Boulder joined them in the top 10 at No. 4 and No. 5.
broomfieldenterprise.com
BoCoPreps 10 & 10: Week 5
Each full week of the fall season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 players that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield softball: The Eagles beat Poudre and Loveland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
broomfieldenterprise.com
Boys golf roundup: Local teams wrap up regular season play with league championships
Fairview boys golf could hardly have asked for a better showing at the Front Range League Championships at Harmony Club in Timnath on Tuesday. Amid tight competition that saw the top three teams finish within five strokes of one another, the Knights claimed second place with a cumulative score of 287, just two strokes behind winner Fossil Ridge and three ahead of third-place Monarch. Broomfield claimed fourth at 307.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Alumni corner: Mines’ Michael Zeman working on Master’s, growing Orediggers football
The decision was an enormous one for Michael Zeman. Yet one that ultimately didn’t require much consideration. Once an incredible football season at Colorado Mines ended with a wrenching playoff loss last year, Zeman went into the offseason as one of the top players in the nation. In normal times, it would have been the end of the line for Zeman’s playing days. Yet as everyone knows, the past few years have been anything but normal times.
Comments / 0