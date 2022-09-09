The decision was an enormous one for Michael Zeman. Yet one that ultimately didn’t require much consideration. Once an incredible football season at Colorado Mines ended with a wrenching playoff loss last year, Zeman went into the offseason as one of the top players in the nation. In normal times, it would have been the end of the line for Zeman’s playing days. Yet as everyone knows, the past few years have been anything but normal times.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO