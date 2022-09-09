Read full article on original website
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
WDTV
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Jason Keeling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Keeling from the Red Cross joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about Sickle Cell Disease, how to help out in Red Cross efforts, and how to calm fears when giving blood. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: River Birch Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits River Birch Café in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
WDTV
WVU creating more opportunities for nurses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is continuing to expand their nursing program. WVU is creating a five-year plan state-wide to help address the nursing shortage across the state. WVU has expanded the program down to Beckley and also opened a new campus in Bridgeport in collaboration with UHC. The goal...
WDTV
Robinson Grand introduces new membership program
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand is introducing a new annual membership program with exciting and unique benefits. Members of “Friends of the Robinson Grand” will receive early access to purchase tickets to most live shows, two free tickets to all movies shown at the theatre, and 15% off rentals of the historic venue.
WDTV
2 men guilty of drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were found guilty on Friday by a federal jury of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, officials said. Aaric Murray, 33, of Morgantown, and Richard Kirkland Johnson, 25, of Detroit, were found guilty of one count...
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County. The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP. Officials say the...
WDTV
Clique Club Restaurant holds ‘Dine for a Cause’
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County is partnering with the Clique Club Restaurant in Clarksburg. Dine for a Cause gives people the opportunity to enjoy local restaurants, but a portion of the proceeds go to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties. The...
WDTV
Randy Allen Scheuvront
Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront. He was married to Debbie Marra Scheuvront, who preceded him in death on November 8, 2008. Surviving are two step children, Billy Lyon and his wife Jennifer of KY and Kevin Marra of PA; and four siblings, Brenda Bland of Clarksburg, Barbara Gaines and her husband Mike of Reynoldsville, Scott Scheuvront and his wife Dana of Bridgeport and Gary Scheuvront of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Helen Scheuvront, Joan Bumgardner, Susan Jeffries and Carl L. Scheuvront. Randy was an animal lover, especially horses and enjoyed watching Westerns. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his great niece and nephew, Kaden and Kira. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm with Reverend Dan Cope officiating. Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Westwood Elementary honors first responders
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Westwood Elementary School in Westover honored first responders Monday. It’s been 21 years since 9/11. Students at Westwood Elementary School met with local law enforcement about the events that took place on that day. Teachers created a meaningful day to tell the kids the importance...
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged with fleeing from officers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers said he tried to back into them with a truck and fled on foot. Officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Friday, Sept. 2 on Ryan Labounty, 41, at a home in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a house fire on South 24th Street in Clarksburg Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, the upstairs of the home was completely engulfed in flames. A 5 News reporter on the...
WDTV
Clarksburg police asking for help to identify women involved in fraud incident
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women involved in a fraud incident. The two women pictured below are wanted for questioning in regards to a stolen wallet and credit card incident, according to a Facebook post by the Clarksburg Police Department.
WDTV
Fairmont State Homecoming Parade returns to downtown Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration will begin with the Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Sept. 22. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and it features a route through downtown Fairmont. “On behalf of the Fairmont State Alumni Association, we are very much looking...
WDTV
Philippi man charged for breaking woman’s leg
PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after officers said he broke a woman’s leg. Officers were dispatched to a home in Philippi Sunday morning around 2:30, according to a criminal complaint. The report says officers saw the victim and Aaron Whitehair, 30, sitting “on...
WDTV
‘Frustration’ describes how many feel after Kansas loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The word frustration has been used in excess from those inside and out of Mountaineers Football Program since the gold and blue’s Saturday night loss to Kansas. It’s the first time since 1979 that WVU has started their year with two losses. So with that...
WDTV
George Lee Pride
George Lee Pride, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born in Florence, AL on October 18, 1937, the son of the late Nancy Lee Pride. Twice married, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Christine Singleton Pride. He is survived by his second wife, Carolyn Albert Pride, who resides in Clarksburg.
WDTV
Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the weekend a shooting in a small-town outside of Fairmont resulted in a mans death. Around 11:30 Friday night in Carolina a man was shot and killed. The family of the deceased has since identified him as Henry Silver. Silver’s family has started a GoFundMe...
