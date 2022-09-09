Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta man, charged with 'some of the most violent acts' of Jan. 6, pleads guilty
ATLANTA — A Georgia man accused of participating in "some of the most violent acts" of Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to his role in the insurrectionist storming of the U.S. Capitol. According to the Department of Justice, Jack Whitton of Locust Grove kicked at one Metropolitan Police...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia man pleads guilty after rug soaked in meth found in package marked as Bible sent to him
ATLANTA — A Georgia man who was arrested after a meth-soaked rug shipped to him was intercepted at Atlanta's airport has pleaded guilty to drug distribution and faces a max sentence of life in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney in Macon, 42-year-old Chad Williamson of rural Ben Hill...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men stab each other in fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House
ATLANTA — Police said two men stabbed each other in a fight that occurred outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an investigation determined one of the men was the aggressor and the other was defending himself at the restaurant just outside Centennial Olympic Park. The man who started the fight will face charges.
WXIA 11 Alive
Funeral to be held Wednesday for Cobb deputy Jonathan Koleski
Here is the information for Cobb Deputy Jonathan Koleski's funeral. He was killed in the line of duty last Thursday while serving a warrant at a Marietta home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
Aerials | School bus crash in DeKalb County
The bus was carrying 21 Kindergarten through 2nd grade students. None of the students were hurt on the bus, including their driver, according to DeKalb Police.
WXIA 11 Alive
The Tex McIver case: The trial begins | Episode 4
ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. Tex McIver was indicted on murder charges in April of 2017. Just over a month later, as he sought a new bond, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard issued a subpoena for the sizeable collection of firearms kept at Tex's ranch.
WXIA 11 Alive
All lanes reopen after I-85 South Fairburn-area wreck
FAIRBURN, Ga. — UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): Traffic cameras show two left lanes have been open, with cars slowly starting to move through those open lanes. UPDATE (1:25 p.m.): The interstate, which has been closed for roughly three hours, appears close to reopening:. Original story below. A wreck involving a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Wreck involving tractor causes Interstate 85 south to close | What to know
Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency said the closure could go longer than two hours. EMA tweeted that at about 10:20 a.m., meaning the closure could la.
RELATED PEOPLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Verify: Are body scanners safe?
Atlanta and Clayton County Public Schools want to add body scanners to all middle and high schools. Are they safe? We verified.
WXIA 11 Alive
I-85 north reopens after crash involving overturned car shut down all lanes
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: All lanes reopened at around 8:30 a.m. A crash involving an overturned car and what appeared to be at least two other vehicles shut all lanes on I-85 north in the Union City area Tuesday morning. It happened just past Flat Shoals Road. "Emergency...
WXIA 11 Alive
Towers High School in DeKalb goes on lockdown after large fight | Raw chopper video
Towers High School in DeKalb County was on a brief lockdown after what officials said was a large fight. They said the situation was currently "under control."
WXIA 11 Alive
Furry friend helps Atlanta girl born with rare heart condition
Charlie Jane was born with several heart defects and a rare genetic disorder. Her service dog Elsie has been by her side every step of the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
How this lifelong Braves fan was showered with gifts on her 105th birthday
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves tapped a new MVP on her 105th birthday. Ms. Fitzgerald, an Atlanta native, was overjoyed on Wednesday after she was surprised with a slew of Braves-themed gifts and displayed her jubilation with family, friends and caretakers from Southern Grace Hospice in McDonough surrounding her.
Comments / 0