After years relegated to console exclusivity, the Yakuza series spin-offs just got PC ESRB ratings. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's detective agency spin-off from its Yakuza series has so far been console-exclusive, but hot damn, it's finally on the way to PC. As spotted by Nibellion on Twitter, the ESRB has listed official age ratings (Mature) for both Judgment and Lost Judgment on PC, which makes this almost certainly a sure thing. Nothing's final till it's final, but the RGG Summit livestream scheduled for this week seems very likely to be when we see an official reveal for these long-awaited PC ports.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO