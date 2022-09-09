Read full article on original website
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNET
Nintendo Switch Online: GoldenEye 007 Will Join N64 Retro Library
If you pick up the original Nintendo Switch, the dinky Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have absolutely piles of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer gaming and access to a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you'll have to sign up for its Switch Online subscription service and check out its Expansion Pack tier for some nostalgic joy.
CNET
Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, GoldenEye, Bayonetta 3 and Everything Announced
Nintendo hit us with a bunch of exciting announcements in Tuesday's Nintendo Direct livestream, revealing the title and release date of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel, a re-release of N64 classic GoldenEye 007, a new Fire Emblem game, the next wave of Mario Kart 8 tracks and more.
Engadget
Yakuza spinoffs ‘Judgment’ and ‘Lost Judgment’ finally arrive on Steam
In a surprising turn of events, Sega has released Yakuza series spinoffs Judgment and Lost Judgment on Steam. The former first arrived on PlayStation 4 in before making its way to current generation consoles and Stadia . Judgment casts players as Takayuki Yagami, a private detective investigating a serial murder case in a fictional part of Tokyo modeled after the city’s famous Kabukicho district. The game’s 2021 sequel, Lost Judgment, takes place three years later and has a darker tone and new gameplay elements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
How iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold Are Changing the Phone Game
The two biggest phone-makers are both trying to change the way we interact with our phones -- but in very different ways. Apple is transforming the iPhone's software and how it works with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones. Samsung, by contrast, is updating the physical shape of the smartphone through its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip line of foldables.
Should you pay $3,000 for a gaming laptop? This one's worth it
The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model delivers excellent gaming performance within a design you'll actually want to take everywhere.
Polygon
Bayonetta 3 wants you to express yourself, darling
After spending 15 minutes with Bayonetta 3 at this year’s PAX West, here’s what sets this new installment apart from its predecessors: openness. This Bayonetta is all about offering more options without compromising on the series’ commitment to non-stop action, extensive combos, and linear core progression. Diversifying...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 vs. OnePlus 10T: Comparing Flagships, Spec by Spec
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 maintains the $799 price that the iPhone 13 previously had, while adding new features like car-crash detection, image processing through Apple's Photonic Engine, satellite connectivity for emergencies and -- in the US -- the removal of the physical SIM card slot by moving fully to the eSIM. Notably, international models will keep the SIM card slot and have slightly higher prices starting at £849 in the UK and AU$1,399 in Australia.
Polygon
The fork in the road facing third-party tabletop RPGs
At the turn of the millennium, premiere tabletop publisher Wizards of the Coast purchased the rights to Dungeons & Dragons from a struggling TSR. Ryan Dancey, one of Wizards’ vice presidents at the time, marked his stewardship of the popular tabletop RPG with the creation of the Open Gaming License. This collection of legal copyright permissions opened the doors to third-party publishers who wanted to create their own books for the new 3rd edition of D&D, or the d20 system more broadly.
CNET
Save $50 on These Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Perfect for Workouts and Running
Working out and staying in great physical shape can have resounding effects in all other areas of your life, so having the best gear for your gym sessions is crucial. Some gyms may pump bass-heavy workout music while others allow their patrons to enjoy their own tunes. If you want to keep your favorite workout songs or motivational speeches playing while going to the gym or going on a run, check out these Treblab Z2 headphones, now on sale for just $70.
Yakuza spin-off Judgment and its sequel are coming to PC
After years relegated to console exclusivity, the Yakuza series spin-offs just got PC ESRB ratings. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's detective agency spin-off from its Yakuza series has so far been console-exclusive, but hot damn, it's finally on the way to PC. As spotted by Nibellion on Twitter, the ESRB has listed official age ratings (Mature) for both Judgment and Lost Judgment on PC, which makes this almost certainly a sure thing. Nothing's final till it's final, but the RGG Summit livestream scheduled for this week seems very likely to be when we see an official reveal for these long-awaited PC ports.
CNET
Keep Your New iPhone 14 Charged With Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, Down to $90
Whether you've already placed your iPhone 14 preorder or you're waiting on some steeper iPhone deals, a good iPhone power bank should be your next purchase. And just in time for for the arrival of new iPhone models, Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack is close to 10% off at Amazon right now, dropping it down to $90.
CNET
Roku Express Gets Better Wi-Fi, Remains Affordable at $30
Roku is updating the tech in its cheapest streaming device, the Roku Express. The refreshed Express, coming in mid-October, adds dual-band Wi-Fi for enhanced internet speeds, along with a new processor and more storage so that channels can launch more quickly. The streaming device will cost $30 and is available to preorder now through the Roku, Walmart and Amazon websites. The company expects general availability at major retailers to begin on Oct. 16.
CNET
PlayStation State of Play: Start Time, How to Watch and What to Expect
The September Nintendo Direct isn't the only video game stream happening today. Sony is also airing a new State of Play broadcast at 3 p.m. PT. The stream will run for roughly 20 minutes and will highlight a number of upcoming releases for PS5, PS4 and the upcoming VR headset, PSVR 2.
CNET
iOS 16 Revives a Classic Battery Feature on iPhones
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iPhone users with compatible iPhones can now download iOS 16. Released today, the latest version of the iPhone operating system software adds a bevy of excellent new features -- and brings back one that users have missed for years. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I'm sure glad to have it back.
CNET
iOS 16's Photo Editing Tool for iPhone Makes Erasing Objects Feel Like Magic
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 software for all compatible iPhones was officially released to the public today, five days after the company launched its new iPhone 14 line. Along with the many cool new features included in today iOS 16's release comes one of the easiest ways to edit photos that I've ever seen.
