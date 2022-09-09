Read full article on original website
Victim hit by vehicle, LPD asks for public’s help in aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in an aggravated robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Clovis Road that occurred on September 3. Police said an employee was hit by a vehicle and had minor injuries. Use the...
Lubbock weekend shooting suspect identified, arrested for unrelated 2021 warrant
LUBBOCK, Texas— The gunshot victim from an incident Saturday afternoon was arrested on an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault from 2021, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, the shooting took place in the 5600 block of Slide Road. LPD believed there were no injuries...
Lubbock man accused of crashing into fence after trying to run over boyfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday and accused of trying to run over his boyfriend in late March, according to a Lubbock police report. David Garcia Jr., 23, was arrested March 18 in the 4800 block of Elgin Avenue, court records said. Police were originally called […]
Four masked suspects assault, rob couple at gunpoint in apartment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in their apartment on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the couple was watching television when four individuals wearing masks entered the apartment armed with a shotgun and a “Draco”, a variant of an AK-47.
One hurt in South Lubbock shooting on Wednesday, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a shooting in the 3900 block of 110th Street on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:56 p.m. Police said it was not yet clear if the gunshot wound was accidental. This is a developing story. Check back […]
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
Quick response to shooting near Overton Elementary comes from years of training together, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Law enforcement agencies across Lubbock responded to calls of shots fired near Overton Elementary last Friday. They said their quick thinking and response to the situation results from years of training together. “We received a 911 call about an incident at the school, we received information that shots had been fired and […]
Stolen car pulled from lake at Clapp Park, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A stolen car was pulled out of the lake at Clapp Park on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers found a vehicle “partially submerged” in the lake at Clapp Park in 4500 block of Ave U. LPD located the...
Argument at Adventure Park ends with gun drawn: Lubbock police report
LUBBOCK, Texas — An argument that started after two people bumped into each other ended with a man drawing a gun in the parking lot of Adventure Park on Sunday night, according to a police report. Antonio Villa, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the police report, […]
LFR responds to apartment fire, 11 adults and 10 children displaced, no ‘fire-related’ injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department responded to a fire Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., at Mission Villa Apartments on 5128 Aberdeen Ave. The Fire Marshall’s Office confirmed that 21 people – 11 adults and 10 children – were displaced and being assisted by Red Cross.
Lubbock man accused of threatening peace officer with electric saw
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Pelton, 26, of Lubbock was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of E Amherst street on August 4, according to the initial police report. According to the police report, the call...
Driver in 1997 East Lubbock murder pleads guilty, placed on probation
LUBBOCK, Texas — 43-year-old Fabian Madrid, the driver in a deadly 1997 East Lubbock shooting, pleaded guilty to a count of tampering with evidence and was placed on probation for 10 years, the office of the Lubbock County criminal district attorney confirmed on Tuesday. Madrid was originally charged with murder in the death of Steven Earl […]
LPD: Arrest made in connection to Sunday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock. Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
‘A nightmare for everyone’ Teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter in fiery Plainview crash
PLAINVIEW, Texas – Authorities said 19-year-old Dionelle Pulsingay was taken to the Hale County Jail after she admitted to drinking and driving, which led to the death of a 17-year-old in a fiery crash early Sunday morning. Plainview police said Pulsingay was driving with two other passengers, both 17-years-old,...
Illegal guns, drugs and cash seized by Lubbock TAG; 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity. During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in...
Woman in Lubbock arson told officers she’s ‘glad’ building burned down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested and accused of setting a building on fire in the 1500 block of 34th street on Tuesday, September 6, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, witnesses saw Cassandra Ramirez, 38, at the scene of the fire in...
Teen arrested following fatal I-27 crash in Plainview early Sunday
The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:. PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Sunday September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the City of Plainview Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a major accident on Interstate 27. This crash is still being investigated with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that an Infiniti SUV with a driver and two passengers was southbound on the I-27 West Service Road approaching Southwest 3rd Street when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and rolled over several times on the Interstate southbound lanes of traffic. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at Covenant Hospital in Plainview.
Warrant does not directly accuse man of causing death in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A warrant explained what led investigators to arrest 45-year-old Sammy Vidales for aggravated assault after the discovery that 59-year-old Rudolfo Zuniga died. According to court records, Zuniga was found not breathing Sunday morning. LPD said in a statement that EMS responded to a house in the 2800 block of 37th Street just […]
DPS: 2 arrested in Post on felony drug charges Monday
POST, Texas — Two people were arrested on Monday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Post, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident occurred in the 100 block of South Avenue F. Loida Eladesma Rodriguez and Salvador Silva-Rodriguez were both charged with...
Teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ebony Faith Constancio, 18, was arrested September 1 in Hidalgo County on a fugitive warrant out of Lubbock. She was then transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday. Constancio was charged with manslaughter, according to jail records in both Lubbock and Hidalgo counties. Police were called to 19th Street and […]
