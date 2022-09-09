ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scandia, MN

WTIP

Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest

A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota’s green spaces haven’t been welcoming to many people of color. A new outdoor education program seeks to unlock the great outdoors

Photo: On her first day of fishing on an outing with Nature for New Minnesotans, student Arati caught several bullheads. CREDIT: Our Saviour’s Community Services. Within minutes of casting her line into the bright green algae-covered waters of Powderhorn Lake, Arati watched her bobber lurch below the surface. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
MINNESOTA STATE
stcroix360.com

St. Croix Valley art fair season kicks off with Kinnickinnic River event

Annual event along the Kinnickinnic River in River Falls features 70+ juried artists, budding artists, a children’s art tent, live music and food. For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna.
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

RAW: Semi-truck rolled on Highway 52 in Dakota County

Authorities responded to a semi-truck that rolled on Highway 52 South at Fischer Avenue in Hampton Township the morning of Sept. 12, 2022. The crash closed a lane in both directions of Highway 52.
stcroix360.com

Historic sailboat to begin 10,000-mile anti-war voyage on St. Croix River

Golden Rule first sailed to stop nuclear weapon testing in Pacific Ocean in 1958. From Sept 2022 through Dec 2023 the Golden Rule will sail around the eastern United States, called the “Great Loop”, on a mission to educate the rest of the country about how they can help stop the possibility of nuclear war.
HUDSON, WI
Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 15 crash

Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
HANSKA, MN
bulletin-news.com

Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul

In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

2 sustain life-threatening injuries in Hwy 52 motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A motorcycle crash in Goodhue County on Monday sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 7:36 p.m. on Monday, a 1996 Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it lost control and stopped in the median near County 1 Blvd in Leon Township, Goodhue County.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
