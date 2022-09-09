Read full article on original website
Frewsburg man charged after domestic incident
State troopers arrested a Frewsburg man Tuesday evening after he allegedly struck a woman in the face in the Town of Cold Spring while she was driving a vehicle with three children in it. During an investigation into the domestic incident that occurred on August 22nd, troopers also learned that an order of protection was filed against 41-year-old Joshua Crist. He's been charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree, harassment 2nd, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Crist was arraigned on the charges and transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
Man hospitalized after assault in Wyoming County
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man was assaulted and left with serious physical injuries on Saturday. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence for a reported assault. Witnesses told deputies that the suspect was Eric Cushman, and that he had fled. They also told them that a resident in the home had an order of protection against Cushman, and that he had violated it.
Sinclairville woman charged after altercation in Stockton
A Sinclairville woman is facing reckless endangerment and menacing charges after an investigation into an altercation on Waterman Road in the town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 19-year-old Kaelyn Hayward had allegedly fired a round from a 20-gauge shotgun in the vicinity of another person, almost striking him, on August 28. Deputies arrested Hayward on Monday, transporting her to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arrangement. She will answer the charges out of Stockton Town Court.
Man crossing I-86 causes multiple crashes, threatens police with knife
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after a police response to an assault in Big Flats led to a man running across I-86, threatening law enforcement with a knife, and causing several vehicles to crash, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Petix, 47, was arrested on September 14, 2022, […]
Salamanca Duo Arrested After Jamestown Police Respond to Larceny Complaints
Two Salamanca residents, including one who had been taken into custody by Jamestown Police two days earlier in connection with a stolen vehicle complaint, were arrested after an investigation into a pair of larceny complaints in the south county city on Tuesday. According to Jamestown Police, two subjects tried to sneakily steal some property from an unlocked car in the parking lot of a city business at about 12:00 PM. Officers say the sneakiness was compromised when one of the suspects with a unique identifying feature made a strange verbal announcement inside the business, capturing the attention of customers inside. The two were confronted but fled the area, with one of them leaving behind some unique identifying personal property to help identify who it was. Then at about 10:00 PM, police responded to another city business, where two suspicious subjects were possibly trying to steal a car. After the failed attempt, the two left the scene on foot and were detained and identified as 26-year-old Deven Redeye and 19-year-old Elsie F. Redeye, who were also the suspects from the earlier incident. The two Redeyes, who are both temporarily staying in Jamestown, were taken into custody pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court. Both Redeyes are charged with 6th-degree conspiracy from the first incident and 4th-degree attempted grand larceny from the second incident. Meanwhile, Elsie Redeye was also charged with two counts of 4th-degree grand larceny from the first incident. Police add that Elsie is also wanted out of Salamanca.
Jamestown woman charged after County Jail incident
A Jamestown woman has been charged with harassment in the 2nd degree after an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail on September 4th. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say that 20-year-old Nakeya Hardy allegedly became disruptive and spat on officers at the jail, who were attempting to place restraints on her. She was held for centralized arraignment on the new charge.
Deputies Charge Dunkirk Man After Disorderly Person Complaint
A report of a disorderly person Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Lakeside Mobile Home Park on Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk shortly before 4:00 PM and found that 34-year-old Shaun Clutter had allegedly damaged property that did not belong to him. Deputies add that Clutter was also causing a disturbance in the presence of children under the age of 17. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and 4th-degree criminal mischief, then sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.
Dunkirk Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Threatening Police Officer with Knife
A Dunkirk man who threatened to stab a city police officer with a large knife last year was sentenced in Chautauqua County Court on Monday. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 37-year-old Juan Resto, Jr. was sentenced by Judge David Foley to four years in state prison and four years post-release supervision for his conviction on a Class D violent felony count of 1st-degree menacing a police officer, the result of a plea by Resto in July. The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 4, 2021 in the area of East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue, where Resto led police on a foot pursuit and held up a large knife in a menacing manner towards officers. He was tased after advancing on the pursuing officers with the knife.
Steuben County Man in Jail on Attempted Murder Charges
RATHBONE, N.Y. (WENY) - A man from Steuben County is in jail after a report of shots fired at another person in the town of Rathbone. According to the Steuben County district attorney's office, 28 year old Justen Zeh of Woodhull allegedly fired multiple rounds at another person. The DA's office says the incident took place on Saturday at around 1 AM.
Buffalo man accused of killing his boyfriend
If convicted, Jonathan Whitsett faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
Stockton man arrested for DWAI-Leandra's Law
A Stockton man has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs under Leandra's Law after a traffic stop on Route 380 near Sinclairville. State troopers pulled over 29-year-old Eric Michael for speeding shortly after 12:30 PM Monday. After failing several standard field sobriety tests, Michael was transported to SP Fredonia, where a drug recognition expert determined that he was allegedly under the influence of cannabis and alcohol. Michael was then processed and released with tickets directing him to appear in Gerry Town Court at a later date. A juvenile passenger was turned over to a third party.
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Charges for Jamestown Man
A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug charges stemming from a months-long narcotics investigation. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Langford Street shortly before 1:15 PM Tuesday, with entry gained by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Police located three people inside the residence at the time, along with a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units of suboxone, scales, packaging materials, drug cutting agents, cash, and an imitation pistol. 27-year-old John Dahn was arrested for one count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Dahn was transported to the Jamestown City Jail to be arraigned before a Jamestown City Court judge. Also assisting with the search were the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Patrol Division, a Jamestown Police K-9 unit, a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit, the Dunkirk Police Department, and the Jamestown Fire Department.
