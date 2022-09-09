Thief Arrested For Two Burglaries Of Falls Church Vietnamese Restaurant

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection to burglaries at Eden Center in Falls Church, officials said.

On August 14, 2022, officers confronted Khanh Ngoc Le at the local Vietnamese shopping center, as he matched the description of a burglary suspect, the City of Falls Church Police said.

A few weeks later, Le was taken into custody in connection to two Vietnamese restaurant burglaries, authorities reported.

While in custody at the Arlington County Adult Detention Center, a warrant was served to Le for one of the burglaries he committed at Eden Center, back in 2021, police said.