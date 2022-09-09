Read full article on original website
Margie Benway
Margie Lee (Lubak) Benway, 87, passed away at 6:57pm on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on June 29, 1935, in Madison, Illinois, the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Rogenski) Lubak. She married Roger L. Benway, who preceded her in death, and were happily together for 63 years. Margie is survived by a daughter and son in law, Cheryl and James Prichard of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, a son and daughter in law, Steven and Darcy Benway of O’Fallon, Illinois, a granddaughter, Rebecca Benway, three grandsons, Matthew Benway, Bryan Prichard, Andrew Prichard, her sister and brother in law, Jeanette and Wayne Scannell, her brother and sister in law, Thomas and Judy Lubak, sister in law, Barbara Benway, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
David Dresch
David D. Dresch, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born October 16, 1953 in Highland, Illinois, a son of the late James and Lorraine (Kloss) Dresch. He married Marilyn S. (Scrum) Dresch on March 27, 1981 at the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City and she survives. Dave, Dad, Grandpa and Papa as he was called will be remembered for being kind, selfless and a devoted servant to all. David was employed in product scheduling with Millapore Sigma Pharmaceuticals in St. Louis with 47 years of dedicated service. He was a graduate of Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. Dave loved cooking, enjoyed photography, was intrigued with space and astronomy, had a green thumb for gardening, was a history buff and cherished attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Gwendolyn and Kenneth Garthe of St. Peters, Missouri; two sons, David T. and Jess Dresch of Granite City and Jonathan and Sarah Dresch of Bonita Springs, Florida; five grandchildren, Nathan, Nicole and Noah Garthe and Eloise and Benjamin Dresch; his sister-in-law, Diane Scrum of Granite City; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jim Dresch of Webster Groves, Missouri, Rick and Becky Dresch of Marine and Michael and Marla Dresch of Swansea; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Janet Weber of Edwardsville, Connie Witsberger of Troy and Lori and Alan Bohnenstiehl of Edwardsville; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Monica Dresch; a brother-in-law, Alan Weber, nephew, Andrew Dresch and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and Theresa Scrum. In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth School, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City, IL 62040 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Ward Stroehmer
Ward Michael “Mike” Stroehmer, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 7, 2022 at his home. Mike was born April 22, 1959 in Sedalia, Missouri, to the late Frank and W.J (Ward) Stroehmer. He worked as a Journeyman Glass Installer for many years. Mike could fix...
Glen Hommert
Glen E. Hommert, 94, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Cedarhurst Care Center in Granite City, IL. He was born on September 5, 1928 in Madison, IL to Arnold and Ruth (Binning) Hommert. The U.S. Navy veteran served during WW II in the seabees. He...
Ronald Wagner
Ronald Russell Wagner, 83, died at 9:51 p.m., Thursday, September 6, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois. He was born on February 1, 1939 in Saint Louis, Missouri, one of five children born to the late Charles and Dora (Benhardt) Wagner. He married Anna Greer and their union...
Peggy Raymond
Peggy Bea Raymond, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. She was born December 29, 1937 in Mitchell, Illinois, a daughter of the late Harold and Flora (Miller) Raymond. She retired from Mercantile Bank in St. Louis after over 40 years of dedicated service in the Trust Department. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City. She was active with the Social Ministry Committee, remained active even to the time of death as a financial secretary, loved working with Vacation Bible School and helped with the Food for the Hungry Ministry for years; along with volunteering and participating with many events of the church. Peggy enjoyed her Friday morning Golden Girls Card Club and loved her days of traveling and enjoyed her thirteen trips to her favorite place of Hawaii. She had a special love of animals and cherished her dogs and cats throughout the years, never forgot a family member or a friend’s birthday, very thoughtful and generous to charities or organizations in need and cherished being like a mother to her many nieces and nephews. She is survived by a sister, Shirley Pasley of Mitchell and many special nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Donaldson and Theresa Morgan.
Robert Rawe
Robert Leo Rawe, 76, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:45 pm, at Integrity of Alton. A son of the late Leo and Katherine (Ehresmann) Rawe, he was born on December 27, 1945, in St. Louis, MO. Robert is a Vietnam US Air Force Veteran, a...
Patsy Hersman
Patsy Ann Hersman, 74, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She was born Aug. 21, 1948 in Alton, a daughter of James Edgar and Alberta (Emery) Williams. She was happily married for years to Frank Lee Hersman. He preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived...
Prep roundup - volleyball, soccer and more
-0- The EAWR Oilers have new head coaches for boys basketball and girls softball for the 2022-23 school year. Two assistant coaches have moved up to the head coaching ranks. Kevin Gockel has been named the new head for Oilers boys basketball and Mike Beachum is the new head coach for Oilers softball.
Judith Hassel
Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel, 80, of Brighton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born December 5, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Joseph Clyde and Julia Etta (Wright) Davis. On August 19, 1959, Judy married Robert “Bob” Hassel, Sr. in Wappapello,...
Forest Randolph
Forest Franklin Randolph, 82, of Medora, passed away at 10:24 pm, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on February 1, 1940, in Hayti, MO, the son of the late Forest H. and Maxine (Swan) Randolph. He served our Country in the United States Army...
Kutter Park “Court of Heroes” pickleball courts dedicated
The pickleball craze is coming to Wood River Township’s Kutter Park. The “Court of Heroes” was officially dedicated on Saturday with a ribbon cutting that completed the conversion of the old tennis courts. Township Supervisor Mike Babcock tells The Big Z how the name for the court...
Mississippi Earthtones Festival Preview
Your browser does not support the audio element. Sara McGibany from Alton Main Street offers a final reminder about the Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Sept. 17 at the amphitheater.
Wood River home damaged by fire
The cause of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Wood River remains under investigation. Wood River fire crews and surrounding departments responded to the 800 block of Esther just after 3:15pm to the initial report of a grass fire but soon determined it was actually the home. A box...
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
Regional Job Fair returns to Collinsville
On Wednesday from 9am - noon, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will be host to the 32nd annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair. The job fair is free and open to the public and will be hiring prospective employees from all education backgrounds. Madison County's Director of Employment and...
Marquette Catholic High School
Your browser does not support the audio element. Guests from MCHS talk about homecoming events, an upcoming open house and golf tournament.
Alton antique shop prepares to close
The owner of an Alton antique shop is getting ready to retire and is looking to sell as much merchandise as he can. James Heinemeier owns J&P Edelweiss at 435 E. Broadway. He got into the antique business in the late 1990’s with a small shop at Mineral Springs Mall and moved to his current location in 2002.
Alton Treasurer wants out of gaming licensing
Citing what she calls a “significant lack of communication,” the Alton City Treasurer wants the mayor’s office to take over licensing of video gaming. That, according to an email obtained by The Big Z she sent to the city’s mayor, council members, and legal council last week, in which she states that she has only recently become aware of many issues during recent council meetings.
Wood River names Palen city manager
The Wood River City Council has named Steve Palen its city manager. It happened during a special meeting of the council on Monday. After a closed session, the council voted 4-1 to enter into an employment agreement with Palen to become the city manager and officially replace long-time City Manager Jim Schneider who retired in February.
