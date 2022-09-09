Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
Popular Manitowoc County bakery to close, owners looking to sell location
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location. After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.
Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Melting Pot in Appleton
(WFRV) – Drink your beer and eat it too!. Natasha from The Melting Pot is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest and shared a delicious recipe you can try at home. The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. See more at meltingpot.com. Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue.
Welcome to the neighborhood: Cockloft Vintage in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Every piece in the store tells a story and Tina Kelly from the new Cockloft Vintage visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how you can shop hand selected vintage goods and clothing as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood to this local business. Cockloft...
Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
De Pere mom’s cookies are more than treats
DE PERE, Wis. — A mother in northeast Wisconsin is helping put her daughter through college with the help of cookies. Tiffany Pennington has a full-time job, but in her free time, she runs the online baking company Too Sweet Cookies & Treats out of her De Pere apartment.
Breaking ground for splash pad
After years of planning, the construction of the splash pad at Swan Park is underway. People involved with the project tossed the first few shovels of dirt during a rainy groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 12. Parked nearby was a Faulks Brothers excavator ready to move dirt by the ton. The...
Fondue fest draws crowds to downtown Fond du Lac
Fondue Fest, downtown Fond du Lac's biggest event of the year, drew thousands to the city's downtown to enjoy live music, kids' activities, local vendors and, of course, fondue.
Haunted Happenings in Oshkosh
Spooky season is upon us in Oshkosh and there's so many haunted happenings to discover!. Did you know The Grand Opera House is one of the most haunted places in Wisconsin? Visit Oshkosh got to experience the Haunted Happenings with these awesome Grand tour guides - and it did not disappoint! Haunted Happenings will take place throughout the month featuring ghost tours that highlight the 139-year history of The Grand and the spirit stories within (both family-friendly and late-night options available). Other nights will have spooky season themed trivia, Haunted Happy Hours, Cocktail Classes, and, of course, a Grand finale heading into Halloween!
A Portrait of Herbert V. Kohler in Three Parts
This past Monday, David Kohler was appointed the new head of the Kohler Company by its board of directors, putting into his hands the global business that his father, Herb, had built from his own grandfather’s plumbing manufacturing venture. Since his passing on September 3rd, many have said much...
Green Bay Anchor Sarah Thomsen Recovering from Severe Concussion
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Viewers of WBAY in Green Bay, Wisconsin may have been wondering what happened to anchor and reporter Sarah Thomsen, who has been off the air for months.
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
‘And Then There Were None’ set in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present six performances of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “And Then There Were None” starting this week at the Mielke Arts Center, N5649 N. Airport Road. Info here. Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, 17;...
Horse & Buggy Days dodges rain
Rain and parades don’t mix but crowds still gathered along the sidewalk of Main Street with an eye on the gloomy sky. The 61st annual Horse & Buggy Days parade narrowly escaped getting rained out but festivities later in the afternoon got caught in some showers. King and Queen...
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
2024 LB Landon Gauthier gets first offer
Green Bay (Wis.) Bay Port 2024 linebacker Landon Gauthier is a prospect quickly getting onto college radars this fall. Gauthier, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect who has shown good ability in space this season at that size, just received an offer from Wyoming, his first of the process and it is not likely to be his list.
Sheboygan veteran gets free home repairs
A Sheboygan veteran received free home repairs Tuesday from Rebuilding Together in Sheboygan County. That included a new roof, windows and paint.
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s been a long four months. A long four months. Longer than I thought it was going to be,” Sarah Thomsen says. “I think I’m getting better, but it’s really slow.”. As viewers have surely noticed over the past...
