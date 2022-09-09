Spooky season is upon us in Oshkosh and there's so many haunted happenings to discover!. Did you know The Grand Opera House is one of the most haunted places in Wisconsin? Visit Oshkosh got to experience the Haunted Happenings with these awesome Grand tour guides - and it did not disappoint! Haunted Happenings will take place throughout the month featuring ghost tours that highlight the 139-year history of The Grand and the spirit stories within (both family-friendly and late-night options available). Other nights will have spooky season themed trivia, Haunted Happy Hours, Cocktail Classes, and, of course, a Grand finale heading into Halloween!

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO