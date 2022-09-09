Jerry Jones compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady again

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is all about making headlines, and he did just that on Friday.

Jones was asked in an interview with 105.3 The Fan if he believes Tom Brady's stellar play will finally come to an end this season. The Cowboys owner playfully responded by saying "I hope so." But what he said next certainly wasn't in jest.

"There’s a lot of me that sees the excellence that Tom Brady is about, how much he focuses on the nuances of the game, I see those characteristics in Dak. And I see the improvement," Jones said ahead of the Cowboys and Bucs season opener on Sunday night. "We just want to be a part of the story of Dak Prescott as he evolves. And if he can get to that success level, then that word elite is going to start showing up. But we’ve got to win some games here.”

This isn't the first time Jones has compared Prescott to Brady. Coincidentally, Jones made the same observation in an interview with 105.3 The Fan nearly three years ago.

"I think he's more like Brady,'' Jones replied when asked if Prescott was more like former Cowboys quarterbacks Troy Aikman or Tony Romo. "We know Tom Brady and he's not Tom Brady. But he's evolving into a guy that will beat you. I think we got us one in Dak."

In the years since Jones made those comments, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title and Prescott led the Cowboys to one playoff berth, a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 Divisional Round of the playoffs.

In fairness to Prescott, a gruesome ankle injury cost him his 2020 season, but the results are still the same.

In truth, Dallas can only dream of the Dak-led Cowboys reaching the heights of the Brady-led Patriots, and now Buccaneers. But it's a fine thing to dream about. However, that was three years ago, and the Cowboys aren't among the favorites to capture their sixth Super Bowl title this season.

When Jones made those comments in 2019, he was gushing over the team's future with Prescott leading the way and his belief in him evolving into a star quarterback. And while time hasn't run out on the quarterback's place in NFL history, it isn't slowing down, either.

On Sunday Night Football, Prescott can take a big step forward in his growth as a quarterback by doing something no other Cowboys quarterback has ever been able to do - beat Tom Brady.