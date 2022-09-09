Read full article on original website
165 arts organizations receive $1,271,840 in FY2023 Operating Support awards
Unrestricted awards totaling $1,271,840 will be distributed to 165 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s fiscal year 2023 Operating Support Program. There are 13 organizations new to the program this year due to a growing number of eligible organizations. Ranging from $3,000 to $25,000, the grant awards...
Portland’s best new food carts of 2022
While researching our annual guides to Portland’s best new food carts, what usually stands out are places that challenge expectations. Tidy trucks where fine-dining chefs shuck oysters, baking pastries and plating dishes (on actual plates!). Colorful carts exploring cuisines the city has rarely seen before, or making dishes from family recipes better than any local restaurant. Tumbledown trailers smoking Texas-style brisket as tasty as the stuff they line up for in Austin.
Take your bike to Forest Grove for a car-free overnight vacation
Sometimes, you just need to leave town. But, it doesn’t have to be a whole expensive production, requiring plane tickets or a tank of gas. If you live in Portland and you have a bike, you are surrounded by opportunities to recreate for basically the cost of a Trimet ticket, which is $2.50 for an adult.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Pop-Up Magazine announces Portland stop for their Love Stories tour
First loves and blind dates, heartbreak and missed connections, life-long companionship and chosen family. What does love mean to you? Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories will explore powerful, hilarious, and moving stories about love in different forms: marriage, friendship, self-love, redemption, longing, and so much more. Pop-Up Magazine is the acclaimed...
Look who was HERE at the ORLA Hospitality Conference
Thanks to all the ORLA Hospitality Conference attendees who stopped by to say “hi” to the Here is Oregon Community Connections team at our photo booth in Eugene. This two-day annual conference, held Sept. 11 and 12, at the Graduate Hotel in Eugene offered a great place for restaurant and hotel industry professionals to reconnect and learn. Congratulations to this year’s ORLA hospitality award winners!
Uprooted: An Art Exhibition Inspired by Refugee Identity and Resilience
As part of the City of Portland’s Welcoming Week 2022, the Regional Arts & Culture Council, in partnership with Lutheran Community Services Northwest and the Civic Life Immigrant and Refugee Program, is proud to present works in Uprooted: An Art Exhibition Inspired by Refugee Identity and Resilience by four refugee artists from around the world who have resettled here in the Portland area. Come and meet the artists to hear their stories and learn what inspires them.
Local teachers surprised by $10,000 donation during back to school celebration
Capitol Subaru of Salem partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org to surprise teachers at Highland Elementary School with a $10,000 donation and 15 classroom supply kits during a back-to-school celebration for students and teachers. The donation was made as part of Subaru Loves Learning, a national Subaru of America, Inc. initiative that helps...
