Oakley Derant Collins, age 67 of LaFollette
Oakley Derant Collins, age 67 of LaFollette, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by parents: Braunell and Ollie Collins, brothers: Shannon and Vic Collins. Survived by:. Daughter: Leslie Ann Ross (McKinley Riley Jr.) Son: Bobby Collins. Special Friend: Bonnie...
Cancer Association champion Chapman laid to rest Saturday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – David Chapman loved his community, and he lived that love everyday. You likely know David from Walmart, and for those of us of an older generation, we know him from Woodson’s Super Market and New World of Shopping. Chapman passed away last Wednesday. “David’s...
South Campbell County Rotary Club Golf Tourney is next week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Justin Sharpe with the Boys and Girls Club for the Cumberland Plateau was the guest speaker at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday. The Oneida Boys and Girls Club is one of 22 in Tennessee. Rotarian and General Sessions Judge Bill Jones introduced Sharpe as the speaker, saying the Boys and Girls Club was an organization “near and dear to his heart.
20th annual Royal Blue Big Game Banquet
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Royal Blue chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation held its 20th annual Big Game Banquet on Saturday evening at the Ball Farm Event Center. A nice crowd gathered for the banquet, live and silent auction and raffles, which included fire arms, knives, sports packages and more.
LaFollette Country Club Chamber’s September Business of the Month
TOP PHOTO: Bobby Vann (left) and Josh Vann accepted the certificate honoring the LaFollette Country Club as the chamber of commerce’s September business of the month. Bobby Vann is the Country Club Board Chairman and the General Manager of the LaFollette Country Club is Josh Vann. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)...
Broadband grant dollars for Campbell County are on the way
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. Campbell County Commission’s Communications Committee has...
USDA Commodity distribution is next week at Jellico and La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA distributes USDA commodities Tuesday, September 20, at Jellico and at La Follette on Wednesday, September 21. Commodities distribution at the Jellico Library is Tue., Sept. 20. The hours are from 9:30am until 11:30am or until the food is gone. The address is 104 North Main Street, 37762.
TSR entrance is closed down lock, stock and barrel(s)
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Just like so many other road projects experienced over the years, this latest where Towe String Road meets the four- lane, will also be an inconvenience to all concerned. At just past 7pm Tuesday, the barriers were set closing off Towe String Road from Hwy...
No thru traffic on TSR starting Tuesday at 6pm
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Construction to replace a collapsing box culvert under the road where Towe String Road (TSR) meets the four lane, also known as State Route 9, the four lane and Highway 25W, begins its first phase on Tuesday evening. In a release from La Follette City...
