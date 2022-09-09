LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Justin Sharpe with the Boys and Girls Club for the Cumberland Plateau was the guest speaker at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday. The Oneida Boys and Girls Club is one of 22 in Tennessee. Rotarian and General Sessions Judge Bill Jones introduced Sharpe as the speaker, saying the Boys and Girls Club was an organization “near and dear to his heart.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO