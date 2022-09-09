Read full article on original website
swark.today
Prescott’s play against Fordyce improved, says Coach Glass, but Wolves will face test against Bobcats’ running back Lindsey Friday
In their 42-14 defeat of the Fordyce Redbugs this past Friday in the Redbugs’ own stadium, the Prescott Curley Wolves “took some steps in the right direction,” said Curley Wolves’ Coach Brian Glass. That direction he refers to is the 3A Region 5 conference season, which...
swark.today
Spring Hill romps 34-6 over Parkers Chapel, looks to tough game against Augusta Friday night
Spring Hill took on the challenge of beating the same team twice in two weeks and came out better than they did in the first matchup, winning 34-6 over Parkers Chapel (0-2) on the road Friday night. In that game, the Bears (3-0) relied on a series of long running...
swark.today
Nevada County Fair Parade rolls through Prescott
Nearly 50 floats made their way through down Prescott Monday evening as part of the Nevada County Fair, which itself began September 10 and will run until the 18th. The parade lasted a good 45 minutes with contestants from the Fair pageant, local businesses, school cheerleading squads, rescue vehicles and farmers with their vintage tractors on display.
swark.today
Hope Lions Club welcomes 13 members of Garrett Memorial Leo Club to regular meeting
Among the special guests at today’s regular Lions Club meeting were thirteen new members of the Leo Club from Garrett Memorial Christian School. Their school sponsors are Beth Lloyd and Richard Allen and their Lions Club sponsors are Mark Ross, Debbie Marsh and Josie Carlton. During the meeting, the...
swark.today
Notice to pick up Childhood Records from SWAEC
NOTICE: Records of the Early Childhood 3-5 Special Education Program for the year 2015-2016 will be destroyed October 2022. If you wish to pick up your child’s records you may do so at Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative, 2502 South Main, Hope, AR 71801.
swark.today
Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship established at UA Hope-Texarkana
Walnut Hill Communications recently donated $20,000 to establish the Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need from Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Nevada, or Columbia counties. “We have several employees who...
swark.today
Hope Tourism Commission discusses specifics on synthetic ice rink use, approve funds to complete Pocket Park, to award prizes at Trunk and Treat
At the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday night, the commissioners came up with a plan for testing and then setting up the artificial ice skating rink they purchased in the spring for use starting during the upcoming holiday season. The Commission, whose members present on...
swark.today
Falling in Love with Drinking Pink Sip & Shop Event
You are invited to join us at Martins in Hope for a HUGE Sip and Shop Event on September 17, 2022 from 10:30 am-11:30am. Don’t miss out!! Come shop and see all the new arrivals at Martins while taste testing Plexus’ plant based gut health supplements and check out all we have to offer! There will be picture opportunities, visiting, shopping, taste testing, a healthy brunch. Plus we are giving away a FREE Martins shopping spree!
swark.today
Signage on new Hostess bakery to be revealed tomorrow with Governor Hutchinson present
Hostess Brands, Inc. will unveil the official signage on its new bakery in Arkadelphia, Ark., with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, key state and local government officials and representatives of the local business community. Hostess purchased the previously idled factory in March 2022 and is converting it into a state-of-the-art bakery....
swark.today
Basic and enhanced handgun carry course to take place at UAHT in October, November
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a basic and enhanced concealed handgun carry course on the UA Hope campus this fall. The basic concealed carry course will be held on Saturday, October 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry course will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry license provides gun owners with the additional training needed to carry their weapons into some public buildings where weapons are currently prohibited.
swark.today
Rainbow of Challenges’ Direct Support Professionals Week began September 11; Special Appreciation Reception slated for Wednesday, September 14
HOPE – The American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) National. Advocacy Campaign is sponsoring Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week. beginning Sunday, September 11. Rainbow of Challenges and Prescott/Nevada County Special Services will observe the week with. a wide variety of activities and gifts to show support...
swark.today
Nevada County Quorum Court approves Falcon Cemetery as public property
The Nevada County Quorum Court met for their September meeting last night at the Nevada County Courthouse. With Judge Glass not in attendance, JP Bob Cummings facilitated the meeting. The full meeting can be watched above, but here are a few highlights. Ordinance 22-A was approved, declaring Falcon Cemetery public...
