Prescott, AR

swark.today

Nevada County Fair Parade rolls through Prescott

Nearly 50 floats made their way through down Prescott Monday evening as part of the Nevada County Fair, which itself began September 10 and will run until the 18th. The parade lasted a good 45 minutes with contestants from the Fair pageant, local businesses, school cheerleading squads, rescue vehicles and farmers with their vintage tractors on display.
PRESCOTT, AR
swark.today

Notice to pick up Childhood Records from SWAEC

NOTICE: Records of the Early Childhood 3-5 Special Education Program for the year 2015-2016 will be destroyed October 2022. If you wish to pick up your child’s records you may do so at Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative, 2502 South Main, Hope, AR 71801.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship established at UA Hope-Texarkana

Walnut Hill Communications recently donated $20,000 to establish the Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need from Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Nevada, or Columbia counties. “We have several employees who...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Hope Tourism Commission discusses specifics on synthetic ice rink use, approve funds to complete Pocket Park, to award prizes at Trunk and Treat

At the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday night, the commissioners came up with a plan for testing and then setting up the artificial ice skating rink they purchased in the spring for use starting during the upcoming holiday season. The Commission, whose members present on...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Falling in Love with Drinking Pink Sip & Shop Event

You are invited to join us at Martins in Hope for a HUGE Sip and Shop Event on September 17, 2022 from 10:30 am-11:30am. Don’t miss out!! Come shop and see all the new arrivals at Martins while taste testing Plexus’ plant based gut health supplements and check out all we have to offer! There will be picture opportunities, visiting, shopping, taste testing, a healthy brunch. Plus we are giving away a FREE Martins shopping spree!
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Basic and enhanced handgun carry course to take place at UAHT in October, November

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a basic and enhanced concealed handgun carry course on the UA Hope campus this fall. The basic concealed carry course will be held on Saturday, October 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry course will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry license provides gun owners with the additional training needed to carry their weapons into some public buildings where weapons are currently prohibited.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Rainbow of Challenges' Direct Support Professionals Week began September 11; Special Appreciation Reception slated for Wednesday, September 14

HOPE – The American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) National. Advocacy Campaign is sponsoring Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week. beginning Sunday, September 11. Rainbow of Challenges and Prescott/Nevada County Special Services will observe the week with. a wide variety of activities and gifts to show support...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Nevada County Quorum Court approves Falcon Cemetery as public property

The Nevada County Quorum Court met for their September meeting last night at the Nevada County Courthouse. With Judge Glass not in attendance, JP Bob Cummings facilitated the meeting. The full meeting can be watched above, but here are a few highlights. Ordinance 22-A was approved, declaring Falcon Cemetery public...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR

