Norma Jean Hurley, age 57 of Caryville
Norma Jean Hurley, age 57 of Caryville, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 4, 1965 in Anderson County to the late Clayton and Otsie Stephens. She enjoyed fishing, watching the VOLS play football, and working on cars with her husband. However her family was her life. Norma loved them dearly. She was a Christian who loved the Lord and will be very dearly missed.
Mary Ellen Nelson, age 73 of Lenoir City
Mary Ellen Nelson, age 73 of Lenoir City went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on November 21, 1948 to the late Charles and Margaret (Ellison) Goins. Mary was a loving wife of 56 years, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, that enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed working in her garden, canning fruits and vegetables, and getting out and coming to see her sister.
Vantoy “Doc” Ellison age 86 of Caryville
Mr. Vantoy “Doc” Ellison age 86 of Caryville passed away Monday, September 12,2022. He was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Ellison loved to hunt, ride horses, shoot guns, and was a very avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed trading with friends, loved to talk, his truck, and always being on the road. Mr. Ellison loved his family, especially his great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Son, Rick Ellison, Infant Daughter, Rebecca Ellison, Parents, Ancil and Dora Partin Ellison, Brothers, Doyle, Hoyle, and Hoyt Ellison, and Sister, Joyce Holman.
Andy Robert Evans, age 92, of Caryville
Andy Robert Evans, age 92, of Caryville passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church, Campbell County Masonic Lodge #778 and retired in 1990 after 30 years as an educator from Campbell and Anderson County School Systems. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and an avid Tennessee sports fan, and he especially loved the Lady Vols. After his retirement he enjoyed farming and especially his cattle. Preceded in death by parents: Billy and Nell Evans, Sisters: Pat Wallingford and Joyce Faulkner, brothers: Harold and Gary Evans.
Lindsay Ann Willis, age 30 of Andersonville
Lindsay Ann Willis, age 30 of Andersonville, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 22, 1991 in Rockford, IL. She loved animals and was very artistic. She enjoyed drawing and singing, but her favorite was all things food. She loved to cook and watch cooking shows. She read menus and was always researching a new recipe. Lindsay loved her little brother Dawson and delighted in cooking anything he wanted. She will be very dearly missed by her friends and family.
South Campbell County Rotary Club Golf Tourney is next week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Justin Sharpe with the Boys and Girls Club for the Cumberland Plateau was the guest speaker at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday. The Oneida Boys and Girls Club is one of 22 in Tennessee. Rotarian and General Sessions Judge Bill Jones introduced Sharpe as the speaker, saying the Boys and Girls Club was an organization “near and dear to his heart.
Cancer Association champion Chapman laid to rest Saturday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – David Chapman loved his community, and he lived that love everyday. You likely know David from Walmart, and for those of us of an older generation, we know him from Woodson’s Super Market and New World of Shopping. Chapman passed away last Wednesday. “David’s...
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. * * *...
Vicky Hackler, age 68, of the Black Oak Community of Whitley County
Victoria Lee “Vickie” (Green) Hackler, age 68, of the Black Oak Community of Whitley County, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday morning, September 13,2022, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born on October 4, 1953, to the late Frank Burgin Green and Edna Pauline (Smith) Green in Richmond, KY. She...
20th annual Royal Blue Big Game Banquet
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Royal Blue chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation held its 20th annual Big Game Banquet on Saturday evening at the Ball Farm Event Center. A nice crowd gathered for the banquet, live and silent auction and raffles, which included fire arms, knives, sports packages and more.
Osborn named as CCSO’s SRO supervisor
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – In a release to WLAF, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton announced the promotion of Deputy Sheriff Brian Osborn to corporal. Osborn will serve as a First Line Supervisor for the School Resource Officer (SRO) Division. Osborn began his service with the Campbell County...
USDA Commodity distribution is next week at Jellico and La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA distributes USDA commodities Tuesday, September 20, at Jellico and at La Follette on Wednesday, September 21. Commodities distribution at the Jellico Library is Tue., Sept. 20. The hours are from 9:30am until 11:30am or until the food is gone. The address is 104 North Main Street, 37762.
One patient airlifted from afternoon wreck at Jacksboro
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – There was a two vehicle wreck on the four lane Monday afternoon at the Eagle Market intersection just after 2:30pm. On the La Follette (east) bound side of the four lane, one vehicle was stopped at the traffic light, and a following vehicle did not stop and struck the stopped vehicle, according to officials with the Jacksboro Police Department.
Jones receives new attorney; remains in jail
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Cameron Jones remains jailed following his assault on a county employee. However, he does have a new attorney. Jones, a career offender, had been represented by the public defender’s office in his prior cases, which include aggravated assault, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated stalking.
Woman arrested for speeding, no driver’s license, drug possession
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – Speeding triggered a traffic stop for a Huntsville woman early on Friday morning. According to the arrest report, it was around 4:30am when Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Fox stopped Tracie Renee Miracle on Howard Baker Highway for speeding, 66 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone.
LaFollette Country Club Chamber’s September Business of the Month
TOP PHOTO: Bobby Vann (left) and Josh Vann accepted the certificate honoring the LaFollette Country Club as the chamber of commerce’s September business of the month. Bobby Vann is the Country Club Board Chairman and the General Manager of the LaFollette Country Club is Josh Vann. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)...
Mayor seeks to emphasize industrial recruitment
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Newly elected Mayor Jack Lynch told county commissioners Monday night that he wants to place a new emphasis on economic and industrial development by having two members of his office staff devote a third of their time to industrial recruitment. Watch the meeting on demand HERE.
Broadband grant dollars for Campbell County are on the way
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. Campbell County Commission’s Communications Committee has...
It’s a taste of fall all week as we head to autumn
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A cold front moves across Campbell County and the region today producing scattered showers this morning and patchy fog. As the front moves east today, drier weather and a clearing sky will arrive from the west. Drier and pleasant seasonable air will settle across Campbell County and the region for much of the week bringing with it mostly sunny days, clear nights, and lower humidity.
