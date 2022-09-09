ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

Idaho State Journal

Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho man charged with three counts of incest

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Jerome County Declares State of Emergency

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A state of emergency has been declared in Jerome County as a result of a large fire burning near Eden. The Eden 2 Fire was sparked Thursday afternoon by an equipment failure and grew quickly fueled by dry conditions and strong winds up to 40 mph. The Bureau of Land Management estimated the burned area at roughly 30,000 acres. According to the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management (JCOEM) the State of Emergency declaration opens up additional assistance for resources from the State of Idaho. JCOEM is asking residents to survey any damage from the fire and report it to Tanya Stitt, the director. One of the biggest fears is the loss of livestock from the fire that has mainly burned on BLM land. A containment date and time has not been set for the Eden 2 Fire. People can contact JCOEM at 208-644-2706, email: tstitt@co.jerome.id.us, or mail Office of Emergency Management. The office said people should provide photos of the damage from the fire if possible.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
TWIN FALLS, ID
