JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A state of emergency has been declared in Jerome County as a result of a large fire burning near Eden. The Eden 2 Fire was sparked Thursday afternoon by an equipment failure and grew quickly fueled by dry conditions and strong winds up to 40 mph. The Bureau of Land Management estimated the burned area at roughly 30,000 acres. According to the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management (JCOEM) the State of Emergency declaration opens up additional assistance for resources from the State of Idaho. JCOEM is asking residents to survey any damage from the fire and report it to Tanya Stitt, the director. One of the biggest fears is the loss of livestock from the fire that has mainly burned on BLM land. A containment date and time has not been set for the Eden 2 Fire. People can contact JCOEM at 208-644-2706, email: tstitt@co.jerome.id.us, or mail Office of Emergency Management. The office said people should provide photos of the damage from the fire if possible.

JEROME COUNTY, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO