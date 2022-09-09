Read full article on original website
Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
Moonlight Amphitheatre mourns loss of beloved stage technician
VISTA — Moonlight Amphitheatre is mourning the loss of a beloved stage technician who died in late August after a short illness. Chris Fabio Watkins, a 2009 graduate of Rancho Buena Vista High School, joined the Moonlight team in 2014 after participating in the theater program at Palomar College.
La Costa Wine Company’s wide world of wines
Frank and I had the pleasure of visiting Michelle Velchek’s La Costa Wine Company in The Beacon shopping center in Carlsbad. The center is growing monthly with new shops and restaurants, including big names, such as Steak ‘n Shake and Sweetgreen, and smaller shops, such as La Costa Wine and The Wise Ox, a butcher shop that also serves sandwiches from 10A a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
In the Moment with Malahat Spirits Company
Cheers!: Hey Ken, thanks for chatting with me about Malahat Spirits Company. I want to start with the most important thing, the spirits. The distillery is known for its award-winning rum, and you also produce whiskey. What inspired you to focus on those spirits?. Ken Lee: This really started as...
Who’s News: 9/16/22
The city of Encinitas is asking residents to fill out a community survey at SDCommunityPower.org/survey. The survey take 5 to 10 minutes and is in English and Spanish. Southern New Hampshire University announced students on its summer dean’s list and president’s list, including Jeremy Joerger and Veronika Kireyko of Carlsbad; Faith Casey, Ashlyn Diamond, Adriana Tritel, Sheila Gue, Dennise Alas, Autumn Brown, Ethel Vergara, Reuel Wilson, Courtney Diaz, Peter Vargo, Jonathan Harbin and Christian Reid of Oceanside; Aaron Wilson and Tim White of Camp Pendleton; Jacqueline Ford of Rancho Santa Fe; Jennifer Clements of San Marcos; Maribel Zetina and Breanna Jones of Vista; and Elias Haynes of San Diego. Dean’s list includes Aurelie Rodriguez, Lindsay VanDenBerg and Brynn Savage of Oceanside and Kevin Baker of Carmel Valley.
SANDAG accepts $300M to move railway off Del Mar bluffs
REGION — Plans to relocate the railroad tracks off the deteriorating Del Mar bluffs and into tunnels underneath the city can move ahead after the San Diego Association of Governments accepted $300 million in state funds on Friday, jumpstarting the region’s most significant and long-awaited transportation project. The...
Thousands rediscover Escondido history at Grape Day Festival
ESCONDIDO — Despite the threat of rain, the return of the Grape Day Festival brought thousands of people Saturday seeking to rediscover the history of Escondido. Hundreds of people were already perusing the vast tents of local vendors and historical displays within the first hour of the historic festival’s opening.
Investigations continue into alleged misconduct of Vista High football players
VISTA — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Vista Unified School District have each launched investigations into recent allegations of misconduct by members of the Vista High School football team in the school locker room, with head coach David Bottom on administrative leave for the time being.
Encinitas housing projects magnify local infrastructure concerns
In 2019, the Encinitas City Council adopted its 6th Cycle Housing Element Update for 2021-29, establishing 16 viable sites to accommodate 300 affordable housing units to meet the city’s requirements under the Regional Housing Needs Allocation or RHNA. Among the 16 sites include Piraeus Point, Clark Avenue, Marea Village,...
Cardiff Greek Festival big hit over the weekend
ENCINITAS — For the 42nd year, the residents got their fill of fun and food, Greek style. Hundreds lined up over the weekend — some before the 11 a.m. opening on Saturday — to get a taste of traditional and fan-favorite Greek food at the Cardiff Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.
Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas stabbing incident
ENCINITAS — A suspect is in custody in connection with a violent physical assault and stabbing last Wednesday near Encinitas Community Park. Steven L. Choate, 57, was arrested at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sep. 9 in the 400 block of Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas. Choate was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with a serious injury, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Carlsbad teachers union president accused of campaign violations
CARLSBAD — A letter authored by a Carlsbad teachers’ union president and hand-delivered to educators’ work inboxes is being investigated by school district officials for potential campaign violations. Rachel Merino-Ott, president of the Carlsbad Unified Teachers Association (CUTA) and a teacher at Sage Creek High School, delivered...
Letter: Let’s give credit where credit’s due
When our family moved to Encinitas more than four decades ago, it was a charming but rather dingy beach town. Moonlight Beach was usually covered in rocks and seaweed; there were few family parks; and a night out was a burger at Boll Weevil. Times have changed and our little...
