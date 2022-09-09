ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 2

Johnny Petriella
5d ago

you use the word affordable housing for what you really mean is low income housing which means undesirables will be living there for the most part. those buildings go up in nice residential areas the quality of life goes down for us not to mention will be lucky to break even when we sell our homes cuz they will depreciate dramatically. when I see all the abandoned buildings in the Bronx especially when you're on the Thruway before Yankee stadium I won the how come you don't knock those down and build affordable living there or low income housing there?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Mill Brook Terrace, 158-Unit Affordable Housing Complex for Seniors Celebrates Opening

Seniors at Mill Brook Terrace, a 158-unit supportive and affordable housing complex for low-income seniors built on the site of a former New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) parking lot in Mott Haven, celebrated their new homes today, the result of an innovative partnership between one of the largest senior housing providers in the Bronx, the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH), NYCHA, NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and Housing Development Corporation (HDC).
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
brickunderground.com

5 Manhattan one-bedroom rentals that accept guarantors

If you’re looking to rent in Manhattan, you might have a hard time qualifying for an apartment if you’re looking to rent an average-priced rental. That’s because landlords typically prefer renters who earn an annual salary of 40 times the monthly rent, and with the average rent for a new lease hitting $5,000 in July, you would need to earn around $200,000 a year to land a mid-priced place.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

When doing a gut renovation, choosing the right layout is critical. Bolster gives owners fixed-price options

One of the first and most important steps of a major gut renovation is determining your new layout, a decision which can have a major impact on a project’s overall size and cost and occurs during the Design Phase of the project. For major gut renovations in New York City, this phase typically lasts three to six months, depending on the scope of the project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Landlord#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#The Bronx#Brick Underground#Nyc Housing Connect
NBC New York

Woman Sleeps on MTA Bus, Mom of 6 Fearful as NYC Blaze Wipes Out Apartments

Nine people were hurt, the majority of them taken to hospitals, in a stubborn Bronx fire that engulfed a six-story building late Tuesday and totally destroyed several apartments before the flames were put out, authorities say. Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the third floor of the Davidson...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Lottery

Comments / 0

Community Policy