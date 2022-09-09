Read full article on original website
Johnny Petriella
5d ago
you use the word affordable housing for what you really mean is low income housing which means undesirables will be living there for the most part. those buildings go up in nice residential areas the quality of life goes down for us not to mention will be lucky to break even when we sell our homes cuz they will depreciate dramatically. when I see all the abandoned buildings in the Bronx especially when you're on the Thruway before Yankee stadium I won the how come you don't knock those down and build affordable living there or low income housing there?
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
Mayor Adams, city officials announce new open spaces, playgrounds across NYCHA
Mayor Eric Adams along with other city officials announced a $23 million pilot program aimed to "re-imagine and invest" in nearly 3 acres of NYCHA open space.
Mill Brook Terrace, 158-Unit Affordable Housing Complex for Seniors Celebrates Opening
Seniors at Mill Brook Terrace, a 158-unit supportive and affordable housing complex for low-income seniors built on the site of a former New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) parking lot in Mott Haven, celebrated their new homes today, the result of an innovative partnership between one of the largest senior housing providers in the Bronx, the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH), NYCHA, NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and Housing Development Corporation (HDC).
What to know about buying in Jackson Heights, Queens, a diverse area with historic housing
The northwestern Queens community of Jackson Heights, where shock jock Howard Stern and actress Lucy Liu were born and where the family in TV’s “Ugly Betty” lived, is so ethnically and culturally diverse that it’s been likened to a miniature United Nations. Although it’s a lot...
5 Manhattan one-bedroom rentals that accept guarantors
If you’re looking to rent in Manhattan, you might have a hard time qualifying for an apartment if you’re looking to rent an average-priced rental. That’s because landlords typically prefer renters who earn an annual salary of 40 times the monthly rent, and with the average rent for a new lease hitting $5,000 in July, you would need to earn around $200,000 a year to land a mid-priced place.
When doing a gut renovation, choosing the right layout is critical. Bolster gives owners fixed-price options
One of the first and most important steps of a major gut renovation is determining your new layout, a decision which can have a major impact on a project’s overall size and cost and occurs during the Design Phase of the project. For major gut renovations in New York City, this phase typically lasts three to six months, depending on the scope of the project.
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
Bronx debuts new affordable housing bringing seniors together
An affordable housing complex is opening its doors to provide more supportive housing to the elderly.
Woman Sleeps on MTA Bus, Mom of 6 Fearful as NYC Blaze Wipes Out Apartments
Nine people were hurt, the majority of them taken to hospitals, in a stubborn Bronx fire that engulfed a six-story building late Tuesday and totally destroyed several apartments before the flames were put out, authorities say. Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the third floor of the Davidson...
Construction worker shot 4 times, killed in Brooklyn
Based on the nature of the shooting, detectives are operating under the assumption he was targeted. They are looking through the victim's background, but at this point, they do not have any obvious motive.
Facing ongoing wave of homeless migrants, Adams says NYC should 'reassess' how it handles shelter requests
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at City Hall. Adams says that the right to shelter ruling needs to be "reassessed." The mayor issued a statement Wednesday saying that the city’s shelter system was “nearing its breaking point.” [ more › ]
Deaths of 3 kids found on NY beach ruled homicide; mom held
Their mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, remained in police custody. No charges had been filed as of late Tuesday.
Fordham Heights: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New Building at 2336 Valentine Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new 7-story residential building at 2336 Valentine Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 183rd and East 184th Streets, the lot is a 6-minute walk from the 182nd-183rd...
Woman, 25, forcibly touched by man in Penn Station: NYPD
A 25-year-old woman was groped by a man inside the 34th Street-Penn Station subway station on Tuesday, just over two weeks after another woman was groped in the same station by another man.
Man threatens to punch Bronx subway rider in robbery
Police are looking for a man who threatened to punch a 43-year-old rider during a robbery on a Bronx subway train, police said Wednesday.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
VIDEO: Bronx Burger King workers tangle with customer who dove over counter for $250
A customer casually placed an order at a South Bronx Burger King moments before diving for $250 in the register and sparking a struggle with workers, video released Wednesday shows.
Cops seek tips in alleged violent robbery on MTA bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man sought for questioning in connection with the alleged violent robbery of a boy on a MTA bus in Stapleton. A 16-year-old boy was seated on board a S78 bus stopped on Aug. 30...
Cardi B visits her Bronx middle school, donates $100K: 'I was like a bad kid'
Cardi B visited her old Bronx middle school Tuesday and surprised students there with a $100,000 donation, the New York City Board of Education announced.
Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station
A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.
