San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties
SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
'Ideal to protect': doctors explain if you can get your flu shot & COVID booster together
SAN ANTONIO — Fall and winter are just around the corner and they are bringing cold, flu and COVID season with them. Tuesday University Health will start administering a new COVID booster in addition to flu vaccines. Though cold, flu and COVID cases typically rise in fall and winter...
Injured motorcycle rider recalled woman as 'beacon of light' after wreck
San Antonio — On average, one motorcycle rider dies every day in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Milton Klink said he nearly became part of that statistic after a wreck on his motorcycle last May. “There was a truck in front of me that was turning...
TRAIN OF LIGHTS: Viewers entertained by Starlink Satellites in Monday's night sky
SAN ANTONIO - If you were looking up to the sky on Monday night, you may have been entertained by a brilliant display of lights - all in a row. Many viewers wondered about what was causing this nearly perfect row of lights moving like a train of bright lights.
Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87
SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
Metro Health offering $100 H-E-B gift cards for all COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters
SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health is giving San Antonians an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Metro Health Clinics and some pop-up vaccination sites are offering a $100 H-E-B gift card to each person who receives any COVID-19 vaccination, including the bivalent vaccines. The original, monovalent, Pfizer boosters are available...
San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot mother of his children and her sister
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say threatened to shoot the mother of his children and her sister. According to arrest records, Ross Priestly texted one of the victims saying he knew what car they were driving and threatened to shoot them. Police say after his call...
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in
SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
Police work to end standoff with armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are responding to an active scene on the city's Southeast side where a man is barricaded inside his home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, this began as a mental health call...
REWARD: Robbery suspect pulls knife on security guard at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help to identify the man they believe was involved in an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side Walmart. The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Walmart on Bandera Road near West Woodlawn Avenue. Police said the suspect took...
Non-profit organization gives back to the veteran community during Hunger Action Month
SAN ANTONIO - September is Hunger Action Month and one organization works all year to keep veterans and their families fed. Soldiers' Angels began in San Antonio in 2015 with a mission to ensure that "no one who has sacrificed for our country goes hungry." Soldiers’ Angels have since expanded...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
Police seek identity of driver who ran over a man during Southwest Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who ran over a man in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side last month. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 along SW Loop 410 near Cento Road. Police said the victim, who was later identified as Ward...
Police could use your help looking for the suspect who killed a man back in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - Crime stoppers could use your help looking for the suspect responsible for killing a man back in 2018. 44-year-old Herion Chase was killed in the parking lot of Big Cassel's Smokehouse near I-10 and Dietrich Road. Police say two men were across the street standing next to...
