Pep Guardiola had a simple request at the start of his post-match press conference. “Talk about John Stones, please” he begged, referencing the scorer of Manchester City’s spectacular first goal, as opposed to the scorer of their extraordinary second.If it feels like we are all running out of new things to say about Erling Haaland, at least he is finding new ways of demonstrating his generational abilities.The thirteenth goal of a City career that is still just nine games old was the best of all so far, not only for the circumstances in which it arrived - late on,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO