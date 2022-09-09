ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

BBC

William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall

Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death

A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC

Queen's funeral guests: Who will - and who won't - attend

The Queen's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Invitations went out over the weekend, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend. The majority of leaders have been asked to...
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Artist 'very teary' over response to tribute sketch

An artist whose sketch of the Queen and Paddington Bear went viral earlier this year said she was "very teary" to see it used in floral tributes in London. Eleanor Tomlinson, from East Yorkshire, created the work during Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Ms Tomlinson said since the...
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
POLITICS
BBC

Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'

Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday

Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
BBC

Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture

An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
U.K.
BBC

The Queen and Paddington: How a bear became an unlikely royal mascot

Paddington has been popping up everywhere among the tributes to the Queen, from toys in the carpets of flowers, to films appearing in TV schedules. It all stems from a sketch during the Platinum Jubilee, when the monarch and the bear made an unlikely but heartwarming pair. It has been...
PETS
BBC

Tucker Carlson: Anger after Fox News host says British civilised India

An American TV anchor is drawing the ire of Indians for suggesting that the British had civilised India. Tucker Carlson from Fox News channel claimed that India had not produced any architectural marvels after British rule ended. The anchor made the statement during a show on Queen Elizabeth II who...
WORLD
BBC

Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment

A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Queen's children perform Vigil of the Princes

The Queen's four children have been carrying out the traditional Vigil of the Princes around the coffin of their late mother in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. The symbolic move sees four people - in this case King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward - position themselves at each side of the coffin to stand guard for a short time.
U.K.
BBC

Cumbrian soldier predicted role in Queen's coffin procession

A soldier from Cumbria who escorted the gun carriage transporting the Queen's coffin had once told her family she would carry out the duty. Gunner Rosie Smith, 19, was the middle rider involved in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The former Oxenholme Pony Club member is part...
POLITICS
BBC

Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal

There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam

Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Tributes paid at Southend funeral

Family and friends of Archie Battersbee, who died following a legal battle over his life support, have paid tribute to him at his funeral in Essex. The 12-year-old boy died in August after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, lost a series of legal hearings around his medical treatment.
MUSIC
BBC

Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry's Wentworth win lays down early marker as Sergio Garcia hits new low

Beyond the jubilant Shane Lowry, the next happiest golfer after an extraordinary BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth must be Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were the top three at Wentworth in a thrilling first qualifying event for next year's match in Rome. They are undoubtedly among the leading names on Donald's wish-list in his quest to regain the trophy.
GOLF
BBC

King Charles III: Monarch returns to Highgrove

King Charles III will spend Thursday at his Gloucestershire home after a week of duties since the death of his mother. The monarch has returned to Highgrove for a day of rest, as laid out in the "London Bridge" plan for the days after the death of a monarch. It...
U.K.
BBC

Newspaper headlines: 'The King's vigil' and 'PM under pressure'

Almost all of the front pages feature pictures of King Charles and his three siblings, standing on each side of their mother's coffin, in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, as members of the public file past. "The King's Vigil" is the Sun's headline, while the Daily Mail describes it as...
