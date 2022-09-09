Read full article on original website
MDI Girls’ Soccer Beats GSA 5-1
The MDI Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Tuesday, September 13th, defeating GSA 5-1 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Hannah Ford had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead MDI with Elle Yarborough netting 2 goals. Erin Hollis had an assist on a corner kick for the Trojans.
Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0
The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
