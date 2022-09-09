STILLWATER – That picture is of Mike Gundy walking across the field at Boone Pickens Stadium following the Cowboys 23-16 win over Missouri State. It was Oklahoma State’s closest call in a game against a Division I FCS opponent since Gundy’s first game as a head coach in a 15-10 win over Montana State. The 23-16 close call was a product of losing the starting quarterback to COVID protocols and some injuries across the board and a Missouri State team coached by Bobby Petrino that was loaded with some very talented transfers from Division I FBS schools. Gundy knew going in that Missouri State was not your average FCS opponent. There was evidence of that going back to the previous season. In this case, Oklahoma State survived and launched what would turn into a memorable 12-2 season ending with the Fiesta Bowl in over Notre Dame because the defense did their job.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO