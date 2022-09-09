Read full article on original website
Related
pokesreport.com
Recruiting Update: Top Target for 2023 is Holding McDonald, Top Target for 2024? A Bunch
STILLWATER – I’ve seen where a number of Oklahoma State fans are more concerned about keeping the Cowboys class intact then necessarily adding new commitments to the Class of 2023. Not a bad idea as the Pokes have the best class ranked 63rd that I’ve ever seen. The folks at 247 Sports also have Oklahoma State’s class ranked No. 9 in the Big 12.
pokesreport.com
A Quick History Lesson and All of the History Favors Gundy and the Cowboys
STILLWATER – That picture is of Mike Gundy walking across the field at Boone Pickens Stadium following the Cowboys 23-16 win over Missouri State. It was Oklahoma State’s closest call in a game against a Division I FCS opponent since Gundy’s first game as a head coach in a 15-10 win over Montana State. The 23-16 close call was a product of losing the starting quarterback to COVID protocols and some injuries across the board and a Missouri State team coached by Bobby Petrino that was loaded with some very talented transfers from Division I FBS schools. Gundy knew going in that Missouri State was not your average FCS opponent. There was evidence of that going back to the previous season. In this case, Oklahoma State survived and launched what would turn into a memorable 12-2 season ending with the Fiesta Bowl in over Notre Dame because the defense did their job.
pokesreport.com
Jake Schultz Is Settling Into New Cowboy Back Role
STILLWATER – Cowboy back coach Jason McEndoo entered spring football in a bit of a quandary as his position group lacked reps and a bit of depth heading into the 2022 season. Austin Jarrard transferred out of the program midway through March and former cowboy back Silas Barr, who...
Comments / 0