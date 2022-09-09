Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Three weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Fight breaks out on field between Fort Worth, Dallas high school football teams
FORT WORTH, Texas — Things got bowling shoe-ugly under the Friday night lights in Fort Worth as two footballs teams broke into an all-out fistfight with fans even jumping into the fray. The slobberknocker was between the Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School football...
WFAA
North Texan wins $1M with 'Texas Two Step' lottery ticket
WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A North Texas resident has won $1 million from a "Texas Two Step" lottery ticket, Texas Lottery officials announced Tuesday. The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac convenience store, located at 1110 N. Highway 77, in Waxahachie. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four...
Arlington Fire deputy chiefs suing city for overtime pay
ARLINGTON, Texas — Deputy chiefs with the Arlington Fire Department are suing the city, arguing they're owed more than $250,000 in overtime pay. The suit was filed in the Tarrant County Courthouse Wednesday morning by deputy chiefs Troy Brooks and Scott Hofstrom. Court documents show the plaintiffs are asking...
SMU superfan who attended 542 consecutive football games dies following health battle
DALLAS — An SMU alum and superfan who attended over 500 consecutive football games has died. The SMU football team announced the passing of Paul Layne on Twitter Monday afternoon following a health battle. "SMU lost one of its biggest fans today, as SMU alum, former cheerleader and superfan...
WFAA
A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market
WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
Overnight closures on SH 360 in Arlington this week
ARLINGTON, Texas — If you drive home late or leave for work early, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is sending you a heads-up about your commute for this week. This Tuesday through Friday (Sept. 13-16), crews will be shutting down the north and southbound lanes of Highway 360 in Arlington between Brown Boulevard and Six Flags Drive.
Meet Luka Dogcic, North Richland Hills' newest K-9
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — They say Luka "got that dawg" in him, but now he's sharing a namesake. Meet "Luka Dogcic," North Richland Hills' newest K-9 officer. The department said Luka Dogcic is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois from Holland and recently spent six weeks of training in the Texas Hill Country with his handler, officer Matt Boyd.
Arlington business owners ready for influx of people, as thousands flock to city for weekend events
ARLINGTON, Texas — The busy weekend in Arlington starts with a Friday night concert here at AT&T Stadium. The City of Arlington started preparing weeks ago, and so did local businesses. Chef Anthony Jones is ready for the huge crowds expected in the city weekend. For the past five...
'It's just sad': Conditions at a cemetery in Dallas have some families demanding answers
DALLAS — Some families are speaking out about conditions at a cemetery in southeast Dallas. "It’s just sad," said Tabrasha Remmy. People who have loved ones buried at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery are complaining about high grass, tall weeds, overgrown areas, shifting headstones, grave markers sinking into the ground and damaged trees among other issues.
Authorities arrest North Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags
DALLAS — Dallas police on Wednesday arrested a 59-year-old Richardson anesthesiologist on a federal warrant on suspicion of allegedly contaminating IV bags at a North Dallas surgical center, resulting in the death of a fellow Dallas physician and injuries to several other patients. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. is...
$43 million new-build mansion hits market in University Park enclave of Volk Estates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. After four years of construction, the finishing touches are being put on a 23,688-square-foot mansion in University Park, and the grand limestone palace has hit the market priced at $43 million. The home at 6915 Baltimore Drive in...
Opening statements, testimony begin in capital murder trial for man accused of killing former NBA player Andre Emmett
DALLAS — Opening statements and testimony in the trial for one of three men facing charges in the murder of Carter High School alum and former NBA player, Andre Emmett, began Tuesday. Larry Jenkins is charged with capital murder. He has pleaded not guilty. Emmett, 37, was shot on...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
Person claiming to be parent tried to enter Keller ISD elementary school, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An adult claiming to be the parent of a student tried to enter a Keller ISD elementary school on Tuesday morning, according to officials. The district said the incident happened at Caprock Elementary School as students were arriving in the morning. According to the district,...
BB gun found inside backpack at Lake Worth ISD middle school, district says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A BB gun was found inside a backpack at a Lake Worth ISD middle school on Tuesday morning, the district said. Lake Worth ISD said in a statement that staff members had received a report around 9:05 a.m. of a student with a gun in a backpack at Lucyle Collins Middle School.
Inflation, rising food costs hitting international grocery stores in North Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas — At International Food Land in Arlington, owner Osama Rashid has felt inflation’s wrath over the past few decades. It has never hurt him this badly. “It started last year, but this year it got worse,” Rashid said. “It’s not fun. It forced us, after 30 years, to change the way we run our business,” Rashid said.
Family of North Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus files lawsuit against district, bus companies
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated to attribute certain statements to the lawsuit. The family of a 6-year-old hit and killed by a school bus in Parker County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district, bus seller and manufacturer. In late April, Tori...
Fort Worth railroad workers are ready to strike as part of nationwide protest
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some railroad union representatives in Fort Worth are warning that if workers go on strike some of the trains throughout the city will come to a stop right away. They have also shared that some businesses will feel the impact right away. Chris Bond is...
Man accused of killing Mesquite Officer Richard Houston stands trial for capital murder
DALLAS — Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston was shot and killed outside the Albertson’s grocery store on Dec 3rd, 2021. Houston was responding to a disturbance on the 1500 block of South Beltline Road in Mesquite. He was a 21-year veteran of the police force and a married father of three children.
