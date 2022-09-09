ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Three weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texan wins $1M with 'Texas Two Step' lottery ticket

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A North Texas resident has won $1 million from a "Texas Two Step" lottery ticket, Texas Lottery officials announced Tuesday. The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac convenience store, located at 1110 N. Highway 77, in Waxahachie. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
WFAA

Arlington Fire deputy chiefs suing city for overtime pay

ARLINGTON, Texas — Deputy chiefs with the Arlington Fire Department are suing the city, arguing they're owed more than $250,000 in overtime pay. The suit was filed in the Tarrant County Courthouse Wednesday morning by deputy chiefs Troy Brooks and Scott Hofstrom. Court documents show the plaintiffs are asking...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
WFAA

A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market

WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Overnight closures on SH 360 in Arlington this week

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you drive home late or leave for work early, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is sending you a heads-up about your commute for this week. This Tuesday through Friday (Sept. 13-16), crews will be shutting down the north and southbound lanes of Highway 360 in Arlington between Brown Boulevard and Six Flags Drive.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Meet Luka Dogcic, North Richland Hills' newest K-9

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — They say Luka "got that dawg" in him, but now he's sharing a namesake. Meet "Luka Dogcic," North Richland Hills' newest K-9 officer. The department said Luka Dogcic is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois from Holland and recently spent six weeks of training in the Texas Hill Country with his handler, officer Matt Boyd.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Texas Rangers#Commuting#Traffic Control#American Football#The Toronto Blue Jays#Wfaa
WFAA

Authorities arrest North Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags

DALLAS — Dallas police on Wednesday arrested a 59-year-old Richardson anesthesiologist on a federal warrant on suspicion of allegedly contaminating IV bags at a North Dallas surgical center, resulting in the death of a fellow Dallas physician and injuries to several other patients. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. is...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy