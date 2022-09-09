The planning committee of the Annual Motorcycle Benefit Ride to help end domestic violence for Coastal Women’s Shelter announces the third annual benefit ride on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The 120-mile ride will be led by the Punishers LEMC NC Originals and will wind through country roads in Craven, Pamlico, and Jones counties. The ride will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. at Temple Church 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern with kick stands up at 11:30 a.m. and will end at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton, NC. The planning committee is expecting over 250 bikers to join this ride for this worthy cause. Last year over 200 bikers turned out and the event raised thousands of dollars for victims and survivors of domestic violence, clients of Coastal Women’s Shelter.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO