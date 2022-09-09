Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Missing Person: Kashanda Hodges
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Kashanda Hodges, 16, of New Bern. According to Police, Kashanda was last seen in the area of Roundtree Street and Raynor Drive in New Bern. Kashanda Hodges is...
wcti12.com
Man arrested in shooting near JH Rose High School
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting in the 130 block of Concord Drive near J.H. Rose High School. They said it happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Police found 22-year-old Khai Harris with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
wcti12.com
Murder trial of James Gizzi begins in Craven County
NEW BERN, Craven County — The murder trial of James Gizzi is now underway in Craven County, more than 3 years since his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson, was found dead inside of her home that was burned to the ground. News Channel 12 has been following this case since it...
wcti12.com
New Bern Fire Marshal retires after 30+ years
NEW BERN, Craven County — Fire Marshal Danny Hill retired after more than 30 years of service to the City of New Bern. On Wednesday, a special luncheon was held in his honor at the Fire-Rescue Headquarters. People who worked with Danny Hill said it was a bittersweet day full of smiles and tears.
wcti12.com
ECU Police investigate drink tampering incident
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On September 13, 2022, ECU Police received a report alleging drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. The incident was reported to have taken place on August 20, 2022 and the alleged suspect...
WITN
Greenville police release more information after shooting suspect arrested near high school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police this morning released more information on a shooting that put a high school on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Shye’ Roberson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury. The 19-year-old Greenville man was jailed on a $100,000 bond.
WITN
Some Onslow County Senior Services activities canceled
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An HVAC repair has caused some Onslow County Senior Services activities to be canceled. The county says all indoor activities are canceled until the repair is completed and all large gatherings in the multipurpose rooms are canceled, including Bingo on Thursday and Friday. The repair...
wcti12.com
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
wcti12.com
Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders
Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
WECT
Missing Pender Co. juvenile located
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Per the announcement, PCSO has located 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey.
wcti12.com
Martin County police looking for missing person
MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person. Officials said Makayla Mewborn was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white letters, multi-colored pants, black Crocs and had a pink backpack. If you know the location of Mewborn or have any information...
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office K9 Nibbles retires
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Nibbles is now retired. Nibbles has been serving with the office since January of 2020 after being donated by the Throw Away Dogs Project. He was originally rescued in 2015 from a dog-fighting ring in Canada. Nibbles had...
newbernnow.com
Benefit Motorcycle Ride for Coastal Women’s Shelter will Wind Thru Craven, Pamlico, and Jones Counties
The planning committee of the Annual Motorcycle Benefit Ride to help end domestic violence for Coastal Women’s Shelter announces the third annual benefit ride on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The 120-mile ride will be led by the Punishers LEMC NC Originals and will wind through country roads in Craven, Pamlico, and Jones counties. The ride will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. at Temple Church 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern with kick stands up at 11:30 a.m. and will end at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton, NC. The planning committee is expecting over 250 bikers to join this ride for this worthy cause. Last year over 200 bikers turned out and the event raised thousands of dollars for victims and survivors of domestic violence, clients of Coastal Women’s Shelter.
Third report of drink tampering reported at ECU fraternity
Greenville, N.C. — Students are calling for action after a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house at East Carolina University. Protestors showed up at the Theta Chi house on Tuesday night. It comes after university police received a report of drink tampering involving two people - one...
wcti12.com
Body armor protects K9 officers at ENC police department
HOLLY RIDGE, Onslow County — A K9 officer got a handsome new vest that could help save his life when fighting crime. Sergeant Mariano Procopio said the body armor for his K9 partner, Razmus, cost around $2,000, which was paid for with the help of a grant. Paws, tail,...
WITN
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 investigates: Rebuild NC victims feel "trapped"
North Carolina — People continue to come forward with more complaints of construction delays and mismanagement following our investigative stories on Rebuild NC. Through our investigation we've now discovered the program is paying millions of dollars to house hurricane victims in hotels and apartments and store their belongings after being promised their homes would be repaired or replaced. One of those people agreed to speak with NewsChannel 12 investigates, saying what Rebuild NC is doing to him and others like him is wrong.
wcti12.com
Third person arrested in connection to fraud in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested a third person in connection to fraud. Myshyla Jalae Murray, 20, of Greenville was charged with:. Eight counts obtaining property by false pretenses. Eight counts felony conspiracy. Murray was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $335,000 secured...
WITN
Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County joined together Sunday to honor the lives lost and remember those who are still affected by the events of September 11th, 2001. It’s been 21 years since the twin towers fell to the ground in New York City. At exactly 8:46 in the morning on that dark day, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone aboard and hundreds inside.
wcti12.com
Onslow County accepts grant to improve Albert J. Ellis Airport
Onslow County, North Carolina — The Onslow County Board of Commissioners accepted a large grant that will help bring improvements to the Albert J. Ellis Airport. The grant from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program was more than $8 million. Albert J. Ellis Airport Director Chris White said...
