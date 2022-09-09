Read full article on original website
WWE News: Note On When Ryan Katz Is Expected To Return To NXT, Frequent WWE Venue Gets New Name, Note On Next WWE Event at Madison Square Garden
– As previously reported, NXT creative producer Ryan Katz, who was released from the company back in January, confirmed he was coming back to the WWE. PWInsider reports that Katz is expected to be back soon, possibly even as early as this week. There is talk backstage that more people...
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For Several TV Tapings, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, New Merchandise On Sale
– AEW has several TV tapings that will go on sale Friday, with pre-sales set for tomorrow at 10 AM ET. * Dynamite on November 2 in Baltimore at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The code is palbp83. * Rampage on November 4 in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall. The...
Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for NJPW The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street
– NJPW announced the presale code for the recently announced Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special (h/t PWInsider). The presale code is HALLOWEEN and is valid starting today at Ticketmaster.com. The event will be held on October 27 at The Palladium.
AEW News: Control Center Previews Tonight’s Dynamite, New Wardlow T-Shirt
– The latest AEW Control Center video previews tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, with Tony Schiavone taking a look at this week’s tapings:. – AEW has released a new T-Shirt for Wardlow. Wardlow posted to Twitter to promote the “Pin Me Wardaddy” shirt, as you can see below:
Tag Match Set For AEW Rampage Grand Slam
HOOK and Action Bronson will team up on next week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that HOOK will team with the rapper to take on Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. The match is the first announced for the show,...
Taya Valkyrie To Defend Featherweight Title At MLW Super Series
Major League Wrestling has announced that Taya Valkyrie will defend the MLW Featherweight title at Super Series against an unnamed opponent. Valkyrie will defend against the winner of the 4-way Luchadora contenders match (Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado) earlier in the show. It happens on September 18 at the Space Event Center Norcross, GA.
Backstage Update On Status of Skye Blue In AEW
Fightful Select reports that Skye Blue, who has regularly made appearances for AEW for over a year, is under some type of deal with the company. It’s unknown if that is a tiered contract or a full-time one. There’s been no ‘All Elite’ graphic for her, which the company usually sends out when a wrestler signs a full-time deal. However, when independent promoters try to book her, the booking has to be approved by AEW first.
North American Championship Changes Hands On WWE NXT
We have a new NXT North American Champion following the main event of tonight’s show. Solo Sikoa returned to NXT and defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the title on Tuesday’s episode. Hayes was set to face Wes Lee, but attacked him before the match which led to Sikoa coming out and challenging Hayes for the title. He picked up the win to lay claim to the championship.
