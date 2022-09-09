Fightful Select reports that Skye Blue, who has regularly made appearances for AEW for over a year, is under some type of deal with the company. It’s unknown if that is a tiered contract or a full-time one. There’s been no ‘All Elite’ graphic for her, which the company usually sends out when a wrestler signs a full-time deal. However, when independent promoters try to book her, the booking has to be approved by AEW first.

WWE ・ 11 HOURS AGO