washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | 239 Vine St., West Bend, WI | By Wendy Wendorf
West Bend, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 239 Vine St., West Bend, WI. Set in the heart of West Bend, this home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and offers room to grow. This West Bend home features a large...
Jobs, jobs, jobs at St. Vincent de Paul – Slinger and Jackson locations
Washington County, WI – Now hiring at St. Vincent de Paul of Washington County; Jackson and Slinger locations. All applicants need to stop into any of our 3 locations to fill out an application and availability form or they can apply online at SVDPWC.com.
Washington Co Trail Sharks bring home 4 medals despite heavy rains | By Julie Willmas
September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Trail Sharks-Mountain Bike Team raced Sunday in Waukesha, WI battling five inches of rain. The team pushed hard through the muddy trails, as the course was slippery and wet. Every athlete had a great attitude and raced...
REAL ESTATE | Sale price released as State Bank of Newburg plans second location in Washington County, WI
September 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It was July 29, 2022 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com first relayed the news that a second location was in the works for the State Bank of Newburg in Washington County, WI. The bank is building a second location at the corner of...
6th Annual Sunflower Challenge in Washington County; submit your photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory in Wisconsin. Theresa Albury from Marion, Iowa submitted the photos below; these flowers are “sky high.”
Obituary | Roger G. Schmidt, 80, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Roger G. Schmidt, 80, of West Bend, WI, passed away Friday, September 1, 2022, at Kathy Hospice. Roger was born in West Bend, Wisconsin on September 21, 1941, to Alfred Schmidt and Margaret (nee Stauske) Schmidt. Roger married Jean M. Summers on May 11, 1963, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Should West Bend School District arm teachers to improve security?
September 13, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend School Board spent 32 minutes Monday night discussing whether arming teachers would be a good way to improve school safety. The final decision appeared to be more discussion was needed. The topic was first addressed in the...
West Bend West JV1 volleyball falls to Cedarburg | By Aly Wagner
September 14, 2022 – Cedarburg, WI – The West Bend West JV1 volleyball took a nail-biting loss in three games against Cedarburg on Tuesday night with final scores 25-22, 26-24, and 26- 24. The team fought through three sets but couldn’t secure the big win. Morgan Winkler and...
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano
September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blain’s Farm & Fleet grand opening celebration is Oct. 20-22
GRAFTON - Following a year of planning and renovations, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will celebrate its grand opening for a new location in Grafton on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The three-day event will be held a week after a soft opening on...
West Bend School Board discusses dress code violations following student complaints
September 12, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Students in the West Bend School District spoke out during the public speaking portion of Monday night’s meeting wondering how their midriff and bellybutton could be such a huge distraction in class and why they were being removed from class and punished because of a dress code violation.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
West Bend West Spartan varsity volleyball tops Cedarburg | By Lindsay Sandleback
September 14, 2022 – The West Bend West Varsity volleyball team completed a reverse sweep against Cedarburg 22 – 25, 20 – 25, 25 – 23, 25 – 14, and 15 – 12. Despite the slow start, and losing the first two sets, West pulled through to win the next three sets.
