Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI
Washington State
Wisconsin Government
Hartford, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Roger G. Schmidt, 80, of West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Roger G. Schmidt, 80, of West Bend, WI, passed away Friday, September 1, 2022, at Kathy Hospice. Roger was born in West Bend, Wisconsin on September 21, 1941, to Alfred Schmidt and Margaret (nee Stauske) Schmidt. Roger married Jean M. Summers on May 11, 1963, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Should West Bend School District arm teachers to improve security?

September 13, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend School Board spent 32 minutes Monday night discussing whether arming teachers would be a good way to improve school safety. The final decision appeared to be more discussion was needed. The topic was first addressed in the...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend West JV1 volleyball falls to Cedarburg | By Aly Wagner

September 14, 2022 – Cedarburg, WI – The West Bend West JV1 volleyball took a nail-biting loss in three games against Cedarburg on Tuesday night with final scores 25-22, 26-24, and 26- 24. The team fought through three sets but couldn’t secure the big win. Morgan Winkler and...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano

September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Blain’s Farm & Fleet grand opening celebration is Oct. 20-22

GRAFTON - Following a year of planning and renovations, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will celebrate its grand opening for a new location in Grafton on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The three-day event will be held a week after a soft opening on...
GRAFTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt

September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff

DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
DELAFIELD, WI

