Dallas, TX

ESPN

Texas high school football and the rise of Texas Tech's Joey McGuire and UTSA's Jeff Traylor

In July, among the 16,452 attendees at the annual Texas High School Coaches' Association convention in San Antonio, two college coaches drew a crowd wherever they went. Sure, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, continuing a tradition among national championship coaches, flew in for a few hours just to speak to the largest and most powerful coaching organization of its kind in the country. Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher drew plenty of attention. All 12 Division I coaches in Texas spoke on a panel together, which packed a crowd into a huge ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Flagship Video: What UTSA brings to the table entering Saturday's game at Texas

Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

PREVIEW: Arlington Seguin Cougars vs. Mansfield Summit

DALLAS (KDAF) — CW33’s High School Football Showdown continues with a matchup between the Arlington Seguin Cougars and the Mansfield Summit Jaguars on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Mansfield Summit plays host to Arlington Seguin on Sept. 15. Led by head coach Channon Hall, Summit reached the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Monterey standout commits to Texas Tech

Kelly Mora, who helped the Monterey girls basketball team to a 30-win season and the Region I-5A tournament last season, announced Tuesday that she's committed to Texas Tech. Mora, a 6-foot-2 center, averaged 20.4 points and 14.2 rebounds per game last season as a junior, as well as 4.3 blocked shots and 2.4 assists. Monterey finished 30-9 with a loss to Lake Dallas in the Region I-5A tournament semifinals.
LUBBOCK, TX

