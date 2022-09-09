Read full article on original website
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
KVUE
Fight breaks out on field between Fort Worth, Dallas high school football teams
FORT WORTH, Texas — Things got bowling shoe-ugly under the Friday night lights in Fort Worth as two footballs teams broke into an all-out fistfight with fans even jumping into the fray. The slobberknocker was between the Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School football...
ESPN
Texas high school football and the rise of Texas Tech's Joey McGuire and UTSA's Jeff Traylor
In July, among the 16,452 attendees at the annual Texas High School Coaches' Association convention in San Antonio, two college coaches drew a crowd wherever they went. Sure, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, continuing a tradition among national championship coaches, flew in for a few hours just to speak to the largest and most powerful coaching organization of its kind in the country. Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher drew plenty of attention. All 12 Division I coaches in Texas spoke on a panel together, which packed a crowd into a huge ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.
247Sports
Flagship Video: What UTSA brings to the table entering Saturday's game at Texas
Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
Fort Worth ISD orders Eastern Hills to forfeit next game because of recent on-field brawl
The Fort Worth school district has ordered Eastern Hills High School to forfeit its next football game because of last Thursday’s brawl that shortened its game with Dallas Roosevelt
Video of Texas pastor traveling with migrants
Pastor Gavin Rogers, from San Antonio, Texas, wanted to know what migrants were facing as they traveled toward the US-Mexico border. So he joined them.
A Dallas Bad Bunny Fan Is Being Praised For How She Dealt With Someone In Her Seat (VIDEO)
For the first week of September, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has played multiple nights at stadiums across the Lone Star State. The last Texas show took place at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas, and a TikTok video from the concert is currently going viral. In the clip, an audience...
PREVIEW: Arlington Seguin Cougars vs. Mansfield Summit
DALLAS (KDAF) — CW33’s High School Football Showdown continues with a matchup between the Arlington Seguin Cougars and the Mansfield Summit Jaguars on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Mansfield Summit plays host to Arlington Seguin on Sept. 15. Led by head coach Channon Hall, Summit reached the...
Top 10 Running Backs in East Texas high school football
Who are the most elusive backs and leading rushers in Texas high school football? Here’s a closer look at the top 10 RBs throughout East Texas heading into the 2022 season
Monterey standout commits to Texas Tech
Kelly Mora, who helped the Monterey girls basketball team to a 30-win season and the Region I-5A tournament last season, announced Tuesday that she's committed to Texas Tech. Mora, a 6-foot-2 center, averaged 20.4 points and 14.2 rebounds per game last season as a junior, as well as 4.3 blocked shots and 2.4 assists. Monterey finished 30-9 with a loss to Lake Dallas in the Region I-5A tournament semifinals.
