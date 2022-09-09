Read full article on original website
'The Rumors Are True': Waterfront Eatery In Bay Shore To Close After 18 Years In Business
The owners of a waterfront restaurant on Long Island are getting ready to close their business after 18 years. Nicky's on the Bay, a seafood restaurant in Bay Shore, will soon close its doors, the business announced on Saturday, Sept. 10. The restaurant is located at 150 South Clinton Ave.
greaterlongisland.com
Beloved Nicky’s on the Bay to close after 18 years at Bay Shore Marina
Greater Long Island newsletters. Known for its spectacular views of the Great South Bay, rooftop dining, and an array of seafood, Nicky’s on the Bay is shutting its doors permanently after almost two decades in business. Its last day of business is Oct. 10. Owners Nick and Rachel Parini...
greaterlongisland.com
South Shore Paddleboards closing down after nine years in Babylon Village
Greater Long Island newsletters. One of the largest and highly-recognized paddleboard shops on Long Island is saying goodbye to Babylon Village. In a tearful video posted on social media, South Shore Paddleboards owner Karen Marvin announced that her store’s last day of operation will be Oct. 1. “The past...
New Nesconset Eatery Draws High Marks For Breakfast Classics With A Twist
A new Long Island eatery is making a name for itself by serving up classic breakfast dishes with a twist. Nappi's Nook first began serving customers in Nesconset on Monday, June 6, owner Steve Nappi said. He co-owns the restaurant, located at 204 Smithtown Boulevard Unit 8, with his wife,...
'Thank You For All The Memories': Stony Brook Tea Room Permanently Closes
A Long Island eatery known for its British afternoon tea service has permanently closed. Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook closed as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, the owners announced in a Facebook post. "As of today we are permanently closed," the announcement reads. "Thank you for all the memories." The...
News 12
Friendly competition: Long Island restaurant joins effort to help struggling competitor
There was no competition, only a friendly atmosphere between two Long Island restaurateurs Monday. It was an exceptionally busy night at Phil's Pizza and Restaurant in Syosset, mostly because owner Anthony Laurino was busy using his own business to help a struggling competitor. Laurino was helping out with an effort...
greaterlongisland.com
The inspiring story of Kuhn Construction, now a father-and-son operation in Islip
Jeff Kuhn was a West Islip English teacher in the 1980s. This was when many public school teachers needed side hustles to pay their bills. Kuhn’s side hustle was fixing roofs and installing windows. And business was booming, especially after Hurricane Gloria struck Long Island in 1985. This was...
$5 Sandwiches Offered This Weekend Only At New Route 17 Chicken Joint
They're $5, and you can have two. A fast-food chicken joint is offering just that on Saturday, Sept. 17 at its grand opening on Route 17. Sandwiches normally go for about $9 at Hot Chickin Kitchn, located on the southbound side of Route 17 in Paramus. The fast casual style...
therealdeal.com
Sales price revealed for iconic Hampton Bays bar
The buyer of the Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays remains a mystery, but the price the new owner paid for the iconic bar has been revealed. Suffolk County deed transfers disclosed the purchase price on the property at 270 West Montauk Highway to be $4 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The 2.6-acre property in Hampton Bays was put up for sale about a year ago, but lacked a listing price ahead of the May transaction.
27east.com
Southampton Village Police Report Hamptons Marathon Road Advisory
On Saturday, September 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hamptons Marathon will be held in the Village of Southampton. The Southampton Village Police Department advises that motorists should... more. Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and Operation Warrior Shield Gives Rescue Dogs the Chance to ‘Pay it Forward’. At...
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through the Cranberry Bog preserve
A bridge leads over a bog at the preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) The Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve in Riverhead is an ecological gem with lots to see on a short mile-long loop. There are plenty of lookout points of the former bog once used for cranberry farming that’s now a preserve offering peace and solitude just off of a busy road.
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police Department to Auction Over 100 Vehicles Sept. 17
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on September 17 at 9 a.m. at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on September 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
New pests take a huge toll on local trees
A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
ctexaminer.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Closures, Exits Ridgeway Shopping Center
STAMFORD – Jen Morris was on her way to Staples in the Ridgeway Shopping Center to buy printer paper Tuesday when she saw a bright red sign outside Bed Bath & Beyond. “Entire Store on Sale,” it reads. If not for the sign, she wouldn’t have gone into...
greaterlongisland.com
25 Photos: Peconic County Brewing throws first annual Beer and Music Fest
Greater Long Island newsletters. For 10 hours on Saturday, Riverhead’s Grangabel Park sprung to life with live music, a crowd of families and friends and plenty of beer. Peconic County Brewing hosted its first annual Beer and Music Fest from noon until 10 p.m. As the sun went down, the park’s artwork began to glow.
longisland.com
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.
Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
Newsday's probe into housing discrimination on Long Island still has the real estate industry reeling
An aerial drone image of Long Island. A three-year investigation by Newsday into housing discrimination in Nassau and Suffolk counties continues to train a critical eye on the real estate industry. The "Long Island Divided" investigation was published in 2019, but the report is still ruffling feathers in suburbia. [ more › ]
