Blue Point, NY

South Shore Paddleboards closing down after nine years in Babylon Village

Greater Long Island newsletters. One of the largest and highly-recognized paddleboard shops on Long Island is saying goodbye to Babylon Village. In a tearful video posted on social media, South Shore Paddleboards owner Karen Marvin announced that her store’s last day of operation will be Oct. 1. “The past...
BABYLON, NY
Sales price revealed for iconic Hampton Bays bar

The buyer of the Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays remains a mystery, but the price the new owner paid for the iconic bar has been revealed. Suffolk County deed transfers disclosed the purchase price on the property at 270 West Montauk Highway to be $4 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The 2.6-acre property in Hampton Bays was put up for sale about a year ago, but lacked a listing price ahead of the May transaction.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Southampton Village Police Report Hamptons Marathon Road Advisory

On Saturday, September 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hamptons Marathon will be held in the Village of Southampton. The Southampton Village Police Department advises that motorists should... more. Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and Operation Warrior Shield Gives Rescue Dogs the Chance to ‘Pay it Forward’. At...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through the Cranberry Bog preserve

A bridge leads over a bog at the preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) The Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve in Riverhead is an ecological gem with lots to see on a short mile-long loop. There are plenty of lookout points of the former bog once used for cranberry farming that’s now a preserve offering peace and solitude just off of a busy road.
RIVERHEAD, NY
ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach

Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
SEAFORD, NY
Suffolk County Police Department to Auction Over 100 Vehicles Sept. 17

The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on September 17 at 9 a.m. at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on September 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New pests take a huge toll on local trees

A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
RIVERHEAD, NY
25 Photos: Peconic County Brewing throws first annual Beer and Music Fest

Greater Long Island newsletters. For 10 hours on Saturday, Riverhead’s Grangabel Park sprung to life with live music, a crowd of families and friends and plenty of beer. Peconic County Brewing hosted its first annual Beer and Music Fest from noon until 10 p.m. As the sun went down, the park’s artwork began to glow.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
PECONIC, NY

