Disturbed mom of Coney Island kids found dying told family she drowned them: ‘She was struggling’
Three young children died after they were found alone on Coney Island Beach early Monday — and their disturbed mother is suspected of drowning them, police sources said. The kids — 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and Oliver, just 3 months — were discovered unconscious on the beach near the shoreline at W. 35th St in Brooklyn. Their 30-year-old mom, Erin Merdy, called a cousin saying she ...
Beach Donuts Opens Once Again, In a New Spot, In Branford
Beach Donuts has once again opening in Branford, this time on East Main Street, in the former Sheri's Bakery spot. Beach had formerly opened in the center of Branford, but closed soon after. The parent store, in Clinton, is well known for its donuts statewide. The new location currently has...
Large black bear crashes Connecticut birthday party, chows down on cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A large black bear recently crashed a 2-year-old Connecticut boy’s birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes. Laura Durst, of West Hartford, says she was hosting a party for her son when the grizzly suddenly popped up behind a guest and sniffed her.
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NewsTimes
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
3 Headed Monster Tours concert in Bridgeport, CT Oct 19, 2022 – presale password
A 3 Headed Monster Tour presale password is available below: While this special presale offer exists, you have the chance to order 3 Headed Monster Tour concert tickets before they go on sale. Right now is the time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out!...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt
The haunted Fairfield County Infirmary is a haven for the paranormal. Enjoy an overnight ghost hunt at this location that will definitely test your nerve. The Fairfield Infirmary harbors some dark secrets, and once you venture off into the former morgue, you’ll soon understand why this location has the haunted reputation that it does. The embedded residual energy still lingers in these very walls!
London trip interrupted by King: Milford family shares encounter
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Carol Haase from Milford had been planning a trip to London for a long time. She’s a big fan of the royals and wanted to take her kids to London to see Buckingham Palace. What they wound up with instead was an up-close encounter with the new king. They were at […]
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In
2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
'Now I Can Do Things I Enjoy': Queens Man Wins $3M Lottery Prize
A man claimed a $3 million prize from a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket. Michael Bhajan, a resident of the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, won the prize from the lottery's Electric 10X scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. He chose to receive his prize as a single,...
Milford teen, accused of murdering fellow student athlete, still has not entered a plea
MILFORD, Conn. — 17 year old Raul Valle, a former student athlete from St. Joseph High School of Trumbull, who is accused of murdering Fairfield Prep student athlete Jimmy McGrath at a May house party, has still not entered a plea in this case. But, he was back in Milford Superior Court Monday.
Brooklyn Judge Made Racist, Homophobic Remarks Before Getting Fired: Report
A Brooklyn judge was removed from the borough’s surrogate court last year after she allegedly made racist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks directed at Hispanic people, according to the New York Daily News. In comments made “in the presence of United Court System personnel,” Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly derided gay men as “racist f-----s” out to “ruin me and try and get me,” claiming the “Holy Ghost” would get them in return. She also allegedly admitted that she assumed anyone with a Hispanic-sounding name was automatically a liar. “They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,” she...
Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
Man brutally robbed by group while attending West Indian Day Parade, police say
A group of 12 people attacked and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, police say. The 44-year-old victim was standing on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. when the group began to punch and kick his body and head repeatedly, police say, with one suspect also slashing the victim in the chest.
‘Not closed’ Norwalk courthouse to be reconfigured
NORWALK, Conn. — A top State courts official has decided to consolidate Superior Court facilities in Stamford and Norwalk. Meaning, Norwalk attorneys, police officers and citizens are expected to make their way to Stamford, as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. “We are disappointed with this...
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
Exclusive: Family of 15-year-old Brooklyn boy slain after school calls for justice
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — The family of Unique Smith, the 15-year-old boy who was gunned down at a playground in Brooklyn on Wednesday, is calling on his attackers to turn themselves in. They’re also demanding that authorities and communities alike make guns unavailable to young people. In an exclusive interview with PIX11 News, Smith’s mother, grandmother, […]
