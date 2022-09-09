This August, High Country Realtors® saw a slight stagnation in the four districts compared to July. The High Country MLS reports that of the 205 sales closed, the most expensive on the market was listed at $2,916,500 and the least expensive at $63,,000 with a median of $400,000 overall. As per the trend of inflation, home prices have significantly increased, greatly affecting the affordability of residential homes not only in western Carolina, but all throughout the nation. This can be seen compared to last August, as there was a 6.7% increase in median sales price; although, there was still an upward trend of 5.1% in sales. This increase can be partially explained by Sam Khater, a chief economist at Freddie Mac, “The increase in mortgage rates is coming at a particularly vulnerable time for the housing market as sellers are recalibrating their pricing due to lower purchase demand, likely resulting in continued price growth deceleration.” In terms of days on the market, there is a 0% change from 2021.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO