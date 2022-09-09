Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
August 2022 High Country MLS Market Report
This August, High Country Realtors® saw a slight stagnation in the four districts compared to July. The High Country MLS reports that of the 205 sales closed, the most expensive on the market was listed at $2,916,500 and the least expensive at $63,,000 with a median of $400,000 overall. As per the trend of inflation, home prices have significantly increased, greatly affecting the affordability of residential homes not only in western Carolina, but all throughout the nation. This can be seen compared to last August, as there was a 6.7% increase in median sales price; although, there was still an upward trend of 5.1% in sales. This increase can be partially explained by Sam Khater, a chief economist at Freddie Mac, “The increase in mortgage rates is coming at a particularly vulnerable time for the housing market as sellers are recalibrating their pricing due to lower purchase demand, likely resulting in continued price growth deceleration.” In terms of days on the market, there is a 0% change from 2021.
wataugaonline.com
App State vs. Troy Sold Out of Reserved Seats
BOONE, N.C. — Less than 48 hours after App State’s win at No. 6 Texas A&M, reserved seats have sold out for the Mountaineers’ home football game against Troy on Saturday. Tickets for The Rock Garden — the premium on-field area in the north end zone —...
wataugaonline.com
Sights & Sounds: ESPN College GameDay in Boone
For the first time ever ESPN's College GameDay is in Boone. There will be a lot of sights and sounds to share over the coming days, so keep checking back for updated content. Dr. Sheri Everts, Chancellor of App State, has announced that the winner of the GameDay poster contest will be awarded a free ride, tuition and fees, for one year.
wataugaonline.com
Lees-McRae ranked among top 25 regional colleges in South by U.S. News & World Report
BANNER ELK, N.C.─ The U.S. News & World Report has ranked Lees-McRae College 21st in a list of 75 regional colleges in the South. This ranking has positioned the college as one of the premier higher education institutions in the region according to the 2022–23 Best Colleges rankings.
wataugaonline.com
Dr. Sheri Everts ESPN College GameDay Update — Wednesday September 14, 2022
Sunday night, I returned from College Station, Texas, after our football team won a tremendously important game for App State, beating Texas A&M, which was, at the time, ranked sixth in the nation. This week, ESPN’s popular college football pregame show College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, is broadcasting from App State’s campus for the first time ever. The national publicity for our university earned by these student-athletes and their coaches is unparalleled in our university’s history, and it brings with it prestige and recognition for the entire App State campus.
wataugaonline.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck SeriesAdded to 2023 All-Star Weekend Lineup
Adding to an action-packed weekend of racing during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will make its return to North Wilkesboro Speedway as part of the NASCAR All-Star Weekend, May 19-21 Information on ticket availability, formats and complete event schedules will be released at a later...
