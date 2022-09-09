Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
South Dakota upgrades Interstate Welcome Centers with wireless internet, more offerings for visitors
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is providing more amenities, including free access to wireless internet, at Interstate Welcome Centers. Since mid-August, travelers along South Dakota’s interstates have had access to free wireless internet at five welcome centers located near Spearfish, Chamberlain, Valley Springs, Vermillion and Wilmot. In recent...
drgnews.com
South Dakota-Grown Soil Health spots receive Emmy nomination
The South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts says its television public service ad campaign series, rooted in South Dakota’s healthy soil, has been nominated for an Upper Midwest Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The “Where Good Things Grow” TV PSA campaign is designed...
drgnews.com
North Dakota delays $4.2M road post project after farmers complain
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer will be removed as the Department of Transportation redesigns the project. State Sen. Janne Myrdahl, who complained about the problems the posts were causing farmers, said the hard metal posts will likely be replaced with flexible ones. It wasn’t immediately clear how the changes will affect the cost of the project that is being paid for with federal money.
drgnews.com
Noem recovering after back surgery last week
After several weeks of medical treatment in South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem is back home in Pierre recovering after a successful back surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Surgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon says Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. He says she is well on her...
drgnews.com
Washington Rallies, Hands Governor Volleyball First Loss
PIERRE – For the second straight year, an unbeaten start for Pierre Governor Volleyball was stopped by Sioux Falls Washington. Joslyn Richardson scored 21 kills Tuesday as Washington defeated Pierre at the Riggs High Gym, 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19. Pierre is now 8-1 and had won 21 straight sets...
drgnews.com
USDA NASS estimates show South Dakota corn and soybean acres down, but yield slightly up
Based on September 1 conditions, South Dakota’s 2022 corn crop is forecast at 725 million bushels, down 2% from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Acreage harvested for grain is estimated at 5.25 million acres, down 4% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 138 bushels per acre, up 3 bushels from last year.
drgnews.com
Shelby Tea-Jayne Baker, 1993-2022
Funeral services for Shelby Tea-Jayne Baker, 29 of McLaughlin, SD will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Kenel, SD at 1:00 pm (CT). Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm at the church on Thursday, September 15, 2022 with a prayer service at 5 PM. Interment under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge will be held in the church cemetery. Shelby died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at IHS Medical in Fort Yates, SD.
drgnews.com
Lower Brule woman charged with Aiding and Abetting Larceny
A 32 year old woman from Lower Brule, South Dakota has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Aiding and Abetting Larceny. Stacey Flute pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that between March 1, 2018, and May 1, 2018, at Lower Brule, Flute did unlawfully take and carry away with intent to steal and purloin the personal property of another, and did aid and abet in the same. The Indictment further alleges that the property in question had a value in excess of $1,000.
kiwaradio.com
George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
