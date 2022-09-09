A Narrowsburg man is killed in a fatal crash on State Route 97 in the town of Highland. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:47 p.m., state troopers responded to State Route 97 in the town of Highland for a report of a collision involving an SUV and a pick-up truck. A preliminary investigation revealed that 2000 Chevy Blazer, operated by Jeffrey F. Zimmer. Age 45 from Narrowsburg was traveling southbound on State Route 97 and was passing another vehicle. As he attempted to pass the vehicle, he struck a 2008 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling north on State Route 97. Zimmer was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the pick-up was not injured.

