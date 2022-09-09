Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thompson man killed in Tuesday crash
JEFFERSONVILLE – A 29-year-old Town of Thompson man was killed when a vehicle crossed over into his lane of travel on Jeffersonville North Branch Road and struck his vehicle head-on. State Police said at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, driven by David Slemmer, 62, from the Town of Callicoon, traveling northbound crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2020 Chevrolet, driven by Erek Cruz, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County
JEFFERSONVILLE – State Police Tuesday afternoon investigated a fatal head-on crash in Jeffersonville. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Jeffersonville North Branch Road. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a medical examiner were investigating the cause of the accident.
Person killed in Greene County crash
NEW BALTIMORE – One person is dead after a crash in Greene County. Investigators say two cars crashed just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on State Route 9W in New Baltimore. Police have not yet released the names of people involved, or the cause. The road was closed for...
24-Year-Old From Walden Charged Following Triple-Fatal Wallkill Crash
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with multiple counts of manslaughter following a triple-fatal crash. Orange County resident Anthony Jones, age 24 of Walden, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 12, following a 14-count indictment by a grand jury for the Aug. 4, 2021 crash in Wallkill. On Wednesday, Aug....
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30 am on Sunday....
Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say
A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
Body Found In Hyde Park Woods By Hunters, Police Say
A body was found in a wooded area in the Hudson Valley by hunters. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Town of Hyde Park. According to Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson, two hunters were in the woods off Route 9G when they found the body.
theharlemvalleynews.net
A Narrowsburg man is killed in a fatal crash on State Route 97 in the town of Highland
A Narrowsburg man is killed in a fatal crash on State Route 97 in the town of Highland. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:47 p.m., state troopers responded to State Route 97 in the town of Highland for a report of a collision involving an SUV and a pick-up truck. A preliminary investigation revealed that 2000 Chevy Blazer, operated by Jeffrey F. Zimmer. Age 45 from Narrowsburg was traveling southbound on State Route 97 and was passing another vehicle. As he attempted to pass the vehicle, he struck a 2008 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling north on State Route 97. Zimmer was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the pick-up was not injured.
Standoff situation in Peekskill turns into large structure fire
PEEKSKILL – City police responded today to 10 Grant Avenue in Peekskill at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a reported hostage situation. While police were on the scene, a fire started at the house, located at the corner of Grant Avenue and Park Street. Peekskill firefighters on Engines 131 and...
Police: Walden man indicted for crash that killed 3 people
Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Jones, from Walden, was arraigned Tuesday and will be in Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
Narrowsburg Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV In Head-On Town Of Highland Crash
A man from the region was killed after being ejected from his SUV while passing another vehicle and hitting it head-on. The crash happened at 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 on Route 97 in the town of Highland in Sullivan County. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York...
Body found in Hyde Park woods
HYDE PARK – Two hunters found the body of a deceased person in the woods near Route 9G on Tuesday afternoon. The Hyde Park Police Department is investigating the incident. Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson told Mid-Hudson News on Wednesday evening that positive identification of the body has not been made yet.
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting. UPDATE: The Troopers involved in the shooting incident which occurred on September 9, 2022 in the town of Wawarsing have been identified as Trooper Elias E. Strickland and Trooper Jason T. Wurtz. Trooper Strickland deployed a taser during the incident and Trooper Wurtz fired his issued firearm. Both Troopers are assigned to Troop F.
Trooper who fatally shot Wawarsing man identified
The New York State Police have released the names of two troopers involved in a fatal shooting Friday in Wawarsing.
Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Update: New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
New York State Police provided more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, September 9, 2022, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.
Suspended, Uninsured Rockland Driver Cited In Bergenfield Ambulance Crash In Teaneck
A motorist from Rockland County was driving on a suspended license without insurance when her car rammed a Bergenfield ambulance in Teaneck, police said. The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, 52, told police he was headed north on River Road near the entrance to eastbound Route 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, when the driver of a Mercedes C43 tried to make a sudden lane change.
