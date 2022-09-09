ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Thompson man killed in Tuesday crash

JEFFERSONVILLE – A 29-year-old Town of Thompson man was killed when a vehicle crossed over into his lane of travel on Jeffersonville North Branch Road and struck his vehicle head-on. State Police said at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, driven by David Slemmer, 62, from the Town of Callicoon, traveling northbound crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2020 Chevrolet, driven by Erek Cruz, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
THOMPSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County

JEFFERSONVILLE – State Police Tuesday afternoon investigated a fatal head-on crash in Jeffersonville. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Jeffersonville North Branch Road. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a medical examiner were investigating the cause of the accident.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Person killed in Greene County crash

NEW BALTIMORE – One person is dead after a crash in Greene County. Investigators say two cars crashed just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on State Route 9W in New Baltimore. Police have not yet released the names of people involved, or the cause. The road was closed for...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Pleasant Valley, NY
Daily Voice

Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say

A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found In Hyde Park Woods By Hunters, Police Say

A body was found in a wooded area in the Hudson Valley by hunters. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Town of Hyde Park. According to Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson, two hunters were in the woods off Route 9G when they found the body.
HYDE PARK, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

A Narrowsburg man is killed in a fatal crash on State Route 97 in the town of Highland

A Narrowsburg man is killed in a fatal crash on State Route 97 in the town of Highland. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:47 p.m., state troopers responded to State Route 97 in the town of Highland for a report of a collision involving an SUV and a pick-up truck. A preliminary investigation revealed that 2000 Chevy Blazer, operated by Jeffrey F. Zimmer. Age 45 from Narrowsburg was traveling southbound on State Route 97 and was passing another vehicle. As he attempted to pass the vehicle, he struck a 2008 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling north on State Route 97. Zimmer was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the pick-up was not injured.
HIGHLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Standoff situation in Peekskill turns into large structure fire

PEEKSKILL – City police responded today to 10 Grant Avenue in Peekskill at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a reported hostage situation. While police were on the scene, a fire started at the house, located at the corner of Grant Avenue and Park Street. Peekskill firefighters on Engines 131 and...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body found in Hyde Park woods

HYDE PARK – Two hunters found the body of a deceased person in the woods near Route 9G on Tuesday afternoon. The Hyde Park Police Department is investigating the incident. Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson told Mid-Hudson News on Wednesday evening that positive identification of the body has not been made yet.
HYDE PARK, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting. UPDATE: The Troopers involved in the shooting incident which occurred on September 9, 2022 in the town of Wawarsing have been identified as Trooper Elias E. Strickland and Trooper Jason T. Wurtz. Trooper Strickland deployed a taser during the incident and Trooper Wurtz fired his issued firearm. Both Troopers are assigned to Troop F.
WAWARSING, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Daily Voice

Suspended, Uninsured Rockland Driver Cited In Bergenfield Ambulance Crash In Teaneck

A motorist from Rockland County was driving on a suspended license without insurance when her car rammed a Bergenfield ambulance in Teaneck, police said. The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, 52, told police he was headed north on River Road near the entrance to eastbound Route 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, when the driver of a Mercedes C43 tried to make a sudden lane change.
TEANECK, NJ

