Warren QB Dippold Has Jet 24 Action News Friday Night Lights Play of the Night
ERIE, Pa. – Warren quarterback Eric Dippold was honored with the Jet 24 Action News Friday Night Lights Play of the Night. Dippold threw a bebe to Cayden Wright for a 69-yard touchdown pass, one of three TD passes the duo hooked up on during Warren’s 50-28 win over Girard at Youngsville’s Mike Shine Field.
Warren Boys Blank Seneca in Region Showdown; Franklin Topples Eisenhower
WATTSBURG, Pa. – Parks Ordiway scored a pair of goals and Will Nebinski stood tall in net as Warren earned a 2-0 Region 4 win at Seneca on Monday. Ordiway scored his first goal on an assist from Mark Lynds, then buried his second on a penalty kick. Nebinski recorded 12 saves for the shutout win.
Lady Dragon Golfers Compete at Tam O’Shanter Invitational
HERMITAGE, Pa. – The Warren High School girls’ golf team recently competed in the Tam O’Shanter Girls Invitational, Warren’s first official girls’ golf tournament in several years. Altogether, 18 high schools were represented in the tournament with Hickory taking top honors and North East taking...
Cathedral Prep Outlasts Warren Girls
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – A 4-goal second-half propelled Cathedral Prep to a 7-4 win at Warren on Monday. The Ramblers led 3-2 at the half before outscoring the Dragons 4-2 in the second half for the win. Olivia Dixon had four goals for Cathedral Prep, while Callie Cacchione had two...
WCYFL: Hurricanes Weather Storm to Beat Panthers
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The Hurricanes battled both the Panthers and the elements on Sunday and in the end, one long touchdown run proved enough for the Hurricanes to come away with a 6-0 win. With four minutes to go in the second quarter, Timothy Cope took a pitch around...
Iroquois Sweeps Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Iroquois closed out a competitive third set with a 12-4 run to complete a sweep at Youngsville on Wednesday. The Braves and Eagles were tied at 13-13 in the third set when Iroquois started to string points together. Momentum continued to build for the Braves and they closed out a 25-12, 25-13, and 25-17 win over the Eagles.
Ordiway’s 2OT Goal Gives Warren Win Over Iroquois
LAWRENCE PARK, Pa. – Parks Ordiway’s goal with 59 seconds left in double overtime lifted Warren to a 2-1 Region 4 win at Iroquois on Wednesday. The win pushed the Dragons to .500 on the season (3-3 overall) and helped them keep pace in the Region 4 standings (3-1). Ordiway notched both Warren goals against Iroquois.
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Sept. 14
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
Sponsored Content — Bigger and Better Jakes Rocks Trail Fest Set for Sept. 23-25
WARREN, Pa. – After two years of limitations, the Jakes Rocks Trail Fest promises to be bigger and better than it’s ever been. When mountain bikers and trail enthusiasts converge on the Trails at Jakes Rocks from Sept. 23-25, they’ll find not just world-class trails to explore, but much more as well.
Uplinger Sworn in as Part-Time Youngsville Police Officer
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – At Monday’s Youngsville Borough Council meeting, John Uplinger was sworn in as a part-time police officer. Uplinger will serve under Youngsville Borough Chief of Police Todd Mineweaser.
Deadline to be Removed From Upset Tax Sale Approaching
WARREN, Pa. – The last day to pay 2020 taxes to be removed from the Upset Tax Sale is Sept. 23, per Warren County Director of Tax Claim Phil Gilbert. Payment needs to be cash, cashier’s checks, or money orders and can be paid at the Warren County Courthouse or online (credit card only).
“A Lot of Positive Feedback”
RUSSELL, Pa. – Warren County School District students are in the midst of their first 5-day week of school, but the district has received “a lot of positive feedback” through the first seven days of the school year. Superintendent Amy Stewart told the WCSD Board of Directors...
Sept. 12, 2022 Police Blotter
James Bolyard Jr, 31, Spring Creek was charged with Theft by Deception, Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, and Receives Advance Payment for Services and Fails to Perform on 09/09/2022 following an investigation. A 13-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Indecent Assault following an investigation into a report from July 2022. Richard...
