Effective: 2022-09-14 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1245 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek at SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek near Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 9.2 feet Friday morning. It will then fall early Friday afternoon. It will rise to 9.2 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 06/27/2003. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.0 Wed 9 pm 9.2 9.2 9.1 9.1 8.9

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO