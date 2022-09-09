Read full article on original website
Jackée Harry Celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Historic Emmys Win
Sister, Sister alum Jackée Harry is full of praise for Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who achieved a historic milestone at the 2022 Emmy Awards. During Monday’s (September 12) ceremony, Ralph became only the second Black woman to win the award for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for playing Barbara Howard on ABC’s breakout sitcom Abbott Elementary. Not since 1987 — when Harry received the award for her role as Sandra Clark on NBC’s 227 — had a Black woman triumphed in this particular category.
‘B99’ Reunion! Andy Samberg & Melissa Fumero Join ‘Digman!’ Animated Series
Some exciting news for all you Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: alums Melissa Fumero and Andy Samberg are reuniting in the latter’s upcoming adult animated series, Digman!. The half-hour Comedy Central comedy, from Paramount and MTV Entertainment, also features the voice cast of Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).
‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Trailer Has Us Worried About Captain Bobby Nash (VIDEO)
9-1-1 is kicking off its sixth season with a major disaster — a blimp! — and with one of the 118’s own in some serious trouble. The new trailer for the Fox first responder drama offers a look at some of the calls the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers will be dealing with, as well as a look at Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Gabrielle Carteris as one of the blimp captains.
‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Takes Swipe at ‘Billions’: It’s ‘Past Its Sell-by Date’
Brian Cox always speaks his mind. And the 76-year-old star of Succession was not holding back when asked whether there would be a fifth season of the HBO hit TV show about a particularly dysfunctional media dynasty. “I don’t know,” Cox told The Times Of London. “No one’s had their...
Lea Michele: First Images, Video Of ‘Funny Girl’ Debut, Broadway Curtain Call
As you might have heard, Lea Michele made her Funny Girl debut last night, taking the stage at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre to six standing ovations, a bouquet of white roses and through plenty of curtain call tears. Among those in attendance at the performance – which also marked the debut of Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, the role Jane Lynch originated in this revival – were Drew Barrymore, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Ryan Murphy, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace and fashion designer Thom Browne. Check out the first-performance and curtain call photos and a video below,...
Film Director Jean-Luc Godard & ‘The A-Team’ Actor Jack Ging Die
Pioneering French movie director Jean-Luc Godard and prolific television and film actor Jack Ging have died. Godard passed away at age 91. The French newspaper Liberation first reported the news of his death. Born on December 3, 1930, in Paris, France, Godard became a leading figure of the French New Wave movement, directing classic films such as Breathless (À bout de souffle), Le Petit Soldat, Vivre sa vie, Bande à part, Pierrot le Fou, Alphaville, and First Name: Carmen. His radical and politically motivated work is regarded as some of the most influential cinema in history.
2022 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals: Bob Odenkirk, Mariska Hargitay, Zendaya & More
Welcome to the 74th annual Emmy Awards! TV’s biggest night kicked off on the 2022 Emmys red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater at L.A. live in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, and the stars looked as glamorous as ever. TV legends and stars of freshman titles alike...
‘SEAL Team’ Clip Goes Behind the Scenes With David Boreanaz (VIDEO)
On SEAL Team, it’s Bravo One, Jason Hayes, who takes the lead on ops. And behind the camera, the star (and executive producer) who plays him, David Boreanaz, has stepped up as well, directing six episodes (so far). TV Insider has an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features from the Season 5 DVD set, which is out on September 13, showing just that.
Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List
The Emmys are back, baby! After a few weird years in the entertainment industry due to COVID production shutdowns and delays, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived with one of the strongest groups of nominees in years. Television’s biggest night will be headed up by host Kenan Thompson on...
‘FBI’ Showrunner Previews Maggie’s ‘Resilent’ Return in Season 5
“The theme is balance,” showrunner and exec producer Rick Eid says of the FBI franchise flagship’s fifth season. “We’ll see characters struggling to balance their all-consuming work lives with their personal lives. Regardless of how hard they try, it’s a tough needle to thread.”. Case...
‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)
Just in time for the spooky season comes the official trailer for Chucky Season 2!. The new clip shows teenage Jake (Zackary Arthur), boyfriend Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and best friend Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) learning they will be joining violent juvenile offenders at Incarnate Lord, a school for troubled youths. A sympathetic priest, holding a Chucky doll, tells Jake, “You’ve suffered great pain in your young life.” Cut to Chucky wreaking havoc all over the place until we see a whole mess of Chucky dolls with a whole lot of knives.
Martin Short, Steve Martin, Sofía Vergara & More Added to 2022 Emmys Lineup
The 74th Emmy Awards has added more big names to its star-studded presenter line-up ahead of tonight’s (Monday, September 12) ceremony, airing live on NBC and Peacock. Only Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are among the celebrities who will present awards at the event, in addition to America’s Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara, recent Oscars host Regina Hall, Black Bird actor Taron Egerton, Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, Drag Race host RuPaul Charles, and many more.
‘Avenue 5’ Season 2 Sets Release Date After 2-Year Hiatus — See the Trailer (VIDEO)
Avenue 5 is finally coming back! The Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad-led space comedy returns to HBO on October 10, and the Avenue 5 Season 2 trailer teases one hilarious galactic existential threat. The season premiere will air at 10/9c on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. (The Avenue 5 Season 1 finale aired in March 2020.)
‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere: Which Docs Survive the Fire? (PHOTOS)
Well, here’s the good news: We don’t have to wait until the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere on September 21 to find out if Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) survive that fire from last spring’s finale. The photos from “How Do You Begin to Count the Losses” answer that question.
‘Law & Order’ 3-Show Crossover Trailer: Benson & Stabler Join Forces With Jack McCoy (VIDEO)
“Three squads, three hours, one case.” And so Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) introduces the full-length trailer for the Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover that will kick off the three seasons on September 22. “I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says, which...
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4? Jason Sudeikis & Brett Goldstein Tease It May Still Happen
Ask anyone who works on hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso if the show will go into a fourth season and the answer is usually the same: “Ask Jason Sudeikis.”. “Truly, the plan is entirely in Jason’s hands,” Brett Goldstein told reporters when he appeared backstage to chat about his second consecutive Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series, for his role as Ted Lasso’s Roy Kent.
‘Brother,’ ‘Black Ice’ Producers to Fasttrack Basketball-Themed Crime Drama Series ‘The Count’ This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)
Stoked by raves and strong receptions to their world-premiering Toronto festival films, “Brother” producers Damon D’Oliveira and Clement Virgo, “Black Ice” producer Vinay Virmani, and “Alice, Darling” producer Noah Segal are warming up a new basketball-themed crime series, “The Count,” for this fall’s marketplace, Variety has learned. A modern spin on French author Alexandre Dumas’ classic 19th-century novel of wrongful imprisonment “The Count of Monte Cristo,” the TV drama will bounce between Toronto’s basketball milieu and Haiti’s cultural mélange as it follows the transformation of a Haitian basketball player facing a life sentence for murder into to justice-seeking saboteur. D’Oliveira and Virgo...
‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Will Dive Deeper Into Personal Lives of the Teachers
Every viewer who discovered this sharp yet sweet documentary-style series Abbott Elementary in its first season wins a Perfect Attendance Award — that’s how quickly it became required viewing, week after week. We return to the underfunded Philadelphia elementary school just before kids start roaming the hallways, “as...
John Oliver on Running Into ‘Law & Order’ Stars at Emmys After Slamming Franchise
John Oliver, on Last Week Tonight, criticized Law & Order just one day before he and two of the franchise’s stars appeared at the 2022 Emmys on September 12. Oliver, who won an Emmy for Variety Talk Series, was asked in the press room if he’d run into the stars — Mariska Hargitay of SVU and Christopher Meloni of Organized Crime presented Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. “Not yet,” Oliver said, adding, “It’s almost like I hadn’t considered the Emmys were on NBC this year. I don’t know how that will go. I hope it’s OK.”
‘Cobra Kai’ EPs Answer Burning Season 5 Questions, Tease Hopes for Season 6
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5.]. Cobra Kai‘s latest season was filled with twists and turns, surprise returns, and life-altering developments for the beloved characters of the Karate Kid sequel series. Whether it was the intense season-long battle between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and...
