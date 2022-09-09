9-1-1 is kicking off its sixth season with a major disaster — a blimp! — and with one of the 118’s own in some serious trouble. The new trailer for the Fox first responder drama offers a look at some of the calls the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers will be dealing with, as well as a look at Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Gabrielle Carteris as one of the blimp captains.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO