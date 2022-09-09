Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers is pointing fingers after Packers 23-7 loss to Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. "Part of being a great leader who's trying to win another Super Bowl is not throwing everybody else under the buss."
FOX Sports
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more guaranteed money than Kyler Murray | SPEAK
Prior to the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 Week 1 win over the New York Jets, there was no deal agreement before Lamar Jackson's Friday deadline. Lamar allegedly rejected a five-year deal worth over $250 million. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the guaranteed amount of money was worth more than Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's. However, Lamar wants a fully-guaranteed deal. Kyler received $189.5 million guaranteed and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson got $230 million. Joy Taylor explains why the Ravens are disrespecting Lamar.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers' inability to deal with frustration is a concern for Packers | What's Wright?
Aaron Rodgers' first game with Davante Adams ended in a disappointing 23-7 loss to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers finished 22-for-34 yards for 195 yards and an interception and rookie WR Christian Watson dropped a potential 75-yard TD pass on the Packers' first play of the game. Is this officially the Vikings' division? Watch as Nick Wright evaluates both teams, then explains what concern lies ahead for Green Bay.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Chargers-Chiefs, pick
Two high-powered NFL offenses will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Chargers are coming off a big Week 1 win against their AFC foe, the Las Vegas Raiders, where Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers are looking to build on a promising start to the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
If Cowboys aren't putting Dak Prescott on IR, what's his timeline?
There's optimism in the air in Dallas, from the sounds of it. Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his injured right thumb, and he isn't going to be placed on injured reserve while he recovers. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the team thinks its franchise quarterback can be back playing within the next four games.
FOX Sports
Colts ride historic tie to odd share of AFC South lead
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts' opening-day losing streak is over. Their winless streak remains intact. Less than 24 hours after settling for the franchise's first tie in 40 years, the Colts returned home with a share of the division lead — and an odd feeling about a record of 0-0-1.
FOX Sports
With Dak Prescott hurt, where do Cowboys turn now?
The Dallas Cowboys are officially last in the NFC East. And to add insult to injury — or, just to add injury — the squad will be without its starting quarterback for the next 6-8 weeks. It's a painstaking reality for the team's front office, which now turns...
FOX Sports
Giants and Braves play, winner takes 3-game series
Atlanta Braves (88-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants -101; over/under is 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Broncos lose in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle after bizarre decision
SEATTLE — Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett chose to take the ball out of the hands of his highly paid quarterback with the game on the line and instead roll the dice on a long-shot, 64-yard field goal attempt by veteran kicker Brandon McManus. Hackett and the Broncos came...
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott avoids IR, may return in weeks per Jerry Jones | THE CARTON SHOW
Looks like a ray of hope is coming out of Dallas after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott's injury may only keep him off the field another four weeks. Craig Carton reacts to the news that Dak has avoided the injury reserve list, and decides what it means for the Cowboys season.
FOX Sports
Seahawks Geno Smith, Uchenna Nwosu rising while Niners' Trey Lance struggles
After the first week of the regular season, an unlikely team sits atop the NFC West. Upset winners over the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson's first time facing his former team, the Seattle Seahawks already have led the division for more days than during all last season. The Los Angeles...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Michigan State-Washington
The University of Washington will face Michigan State on Saturday for the first time since 1997, but Huskies starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and head coach Kalen DeBoer are familiar with the Spartans. Penix Jr., then a redshirt freshman at Indiana, completed a school-record 20 consecutive passes in the 40-31...
FOX Sports
Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers finally beat the Saints?
The New Orleans Saints have long been a thorn in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' side. The AFC South rivals will square off in New Orleans on Sunday (FOX) in what has been a one-sided rivalry of late. New Orleans has won 17 of the last 21 regular-season matchups, though Tampa Bay beat them in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs showed there is no way to guard them | What's Wright
In his first game without Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes tossed five touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Are the Chiefs back? Nick Wright says no, 'they never left.' Watch as Nick analyzes how there is no way to guard Mahomes and company.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Colts-Jaguars, pick
The Indianapolis Colts will travel south to play the Jacksonville Jaguars for one of Sunday's noon games, with both teams aiming for their first win of the season. Week 1 of the NFL season wasn't kind to the Colts, where there wasn't a decisive winner between them and the Houston Texans. Matt Ryan did throw for 352 yards and one touchdown, yet threw a costly interception.
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills sit on top of Nick's NFL Tiers heading into Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright tiers all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 2 and Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills trail right behind him. Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield the answer at QB for Carolina?
Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 — but it wasn't the one he had hoped for. Going up against the team that traded him, the Cleveland Browns, a late comeback to take the lead was not enough for Carolina, as the Panthers fell short on Sunday after rookie kicker Cade York hit a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to ultimately secure a 26-24 Browns victory.
FOX Sports
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
FOX Sports
Was Broncos decision to kick 64-yard FG the right call? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson returned to Seattle to face his old team, but his homecoming was spoiled by an interesting fourth quarter decision. Russ faced a fourth down situation with five yards to go but Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to bring on kicker Brandon McManus to break his career-high 62-yard field goal make. He missed the 64-yard attempt and the Seahawks held on to win. Colin Cowherd reacts to Hackett's decision.
FOX Sports
Mahomes, Chiefs top Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy ahead of Week 2
Week 1 had everything fans could ask for to satisfy their football fix: staunch defensive displays, offensive explosions, even a few overtime thrillers. But only one team could win each game, and the ones who did set themselves up in a swell position to be included in Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" after Week 1.
NFL・
Comments / 0