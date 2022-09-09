Read full article on original website
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more guaranteed money than Kyler Murray | SPEAK
Prior to the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 Week 1 win over the New York Jets, there was no deal agreement before Lamar Jackson's Friday deadline. Lamar allegedly rejected a five-year deal worth over $250 million. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the guaranteed amount of money was worth more than Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's. However, Lamar wants a fully-guaranteed deal. Kyler received $189.5 million guaranteed and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson got $230 million. Joy Taylor explains why the Ravens are disrespecting Lamar.
NFL power rankings: Bills on top, Jets on bottom — and Cowboys fall how far?
The first 16 games are in the books, and we can finally start evaluating this 2022 season. What else is there to do jump to conclusions about who's good and who's bad based off one game?. There's no one way to do power rankings, but for the purpose of this...
Aaron Rodgers' inability to deal with frustration is a concern for Packers | What's Wright?
Aaron Rodgers' first game with Davante Adams ended in a disappointing 23-7 loss to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers finished 22-for-34 yards for 195 yards and an interception and rookie WR Christian Watson dropped a potential 75-yard TD pass on the Packers' first play of the game. Is this officially the Vikings' division? Watch as Nick Wright evaluates both teams, then explains what concern lies ahead for Green Bay.
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Vikings-Eagles, pick
One of the NFL's most even rivalries will resume Monday night when the Minnesota Vikings play at the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of 1-0 teams. The Vikings lead the all-time series 15-14 as the teams first met in 1962. They have split the past eight contests since 2007. Here's...
NFL Week 1: Broncos-Seahawks top plays, Wilson returns to Seattle
The final game of the Week 1 slate is underway as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are battling the Seattle Seahawks in one of the most anticipated matchups of the year. A third-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with Seattle before Denver acquired the veteran signal-caller in March.
Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers finally beat the Saints?
The New Orleans Saints have long been a thorn in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' side. The AFC South rivals will square off in New Orleans on Sunday (FOX) in what has been a one-sided rivalry of late. New Orleans has won 17 of the last 21 regular-season matchups, though Tampa Bay beat them in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round.
Should Geno Smith's showing inspire hope for Seattle?
It was the quote of the night. And just maybe, it will be the quote of the season. "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though." Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith was feeling himself Monday night. And rightfully so. The 31-year-old quarterback, who's currently at his fourth stop in six...
Broncos lose in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle after bizarre decision
SEATTLE — Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett chose to take the ball out of the hands of his highly paid quarterback with the game on the line and instead roll the dice on a long-shot, 64-yard field goal attempt by veteran kicker Brandon McManus. Hackett and the Broncos came...
Giants and Braves play, winner takes 3-game series
Atlanta Braves (88-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants -101; over/under is 7...
Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
Seahawks Geno Smith, Uchenna Nwosu rising while Niners' Trey Lance struggles
After the first week of the regular season, an unlikely team sits atop the NFC West. Upset winners over the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson's first time facing his former team, the Seattle Seahawks already have led the division for more days than during all last season. The Los Angeles...
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Michigan State-Washington
The University of Washington will face Michigan State on Saturday for the first time since 1997, but Huskies starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and head coach Kalen DeBoer are familiar with the Spartans. Penix Jr., then a redshirt freshman at Indiana, completed a school-record 20 consecutive passes in the 40-31...
Is Baker Mayfield the answer at QB for Carolina?
Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 — but it wasn't the one he had hoped for. Going up against the team that traded him, the Cleveland Browns, a late comeback to take the lead was not enough for Carolina, as the Panthers fell short on Sunday after rookie kicker Cade York hit a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to ultimately secure a 26-24 Browns victory.
Dak Prescott avoids IR, may return in weeks per Jerry Jones | THE CARTON SHOW
Looks like a ray of hope is coming out of Dallas after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott's injury may only keep him off the field another four weeks. Craig Carton reacts to the news that Dak has avoided the injury reserve list, and decides what it means for the Cowboys season.
Dak Prescott suffers devastating hand injury in Cowboys loss | THE CARTON SHOW
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 1 with high hopes, but their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a slew of disappointing events, capped with their quarterback, Dak Prescott, suffering a serious injury in the 4th quarter. Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Dak would likely need surgery on his hand, meaning the Dallas QB would be out for several weeks. Craig Carton reacts to this news, and decides whether the Cowboys should look to San Francisco and bring in Jimmy G as a temporary fix.
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
With Dak Prescott hurt, where do Cowboys turn now?
The Dallas Cowboys are officially last in the NFC East. And to add insult to injury — or, just to add injury — the squad will be without its starting quarterback for the next 6-8 weeks. It's a painstaking reality for the team's front office, which now turns...
How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?
On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: 'We definitely should have gone for it'
The Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a $245 million extension just two weeks ago. Following his Denver debut, fans can't help but feel the star quarterback's first game check was wasted in Monday night's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Rather than entrust the perennial Pro Bowler to convert a...
Chiefs, Bills sit on top of Nick's NFL Tiers heading into Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright tiers all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 2 and Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills trail right behind him. Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
