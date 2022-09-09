Read full article on original website
Texas Tech cuts ribbon on ‘first-of-its-kind’ Cotton Classification Complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and surrounding areas make up nearly 40 percent of the national cotton output. Now Lubbock is home to the second-largest cotton classing facility in the world. It is the first of its kind, a classing complex on a university campus. The equipment in the facility...
Flower Turbines Inc., makes Lubbock home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flower Turbines Inc. is a small vertical axis wind turbine company. They held a grand opening of their Lubbock location Monday, which will also be the headquarters for all of their North America locations. Lubbock, however, is the first location in North America. CEO and Founder...
City of Wolfforth buys water in hopes to help city water shortage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Of Wolfforth has been under a water restriction for years, this restriction prohibits the use of automatic irrigation systems. The citizens of Wolfforth say that they are tired of it, but at Monday’s city council meeting members claimed to have finally found a solution. Randy Criswell the city manager of Wolfforth said, " A contract with Loop 88 LLC for the purchase of untreated groundwater.”
‘Memories are priceless:’ Joyland owners create 50 years of smiles before saying goodbye
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners announced Monday that if they can’t find a buyer by the end of the month, the Lubbock amusement park is going to auction. Over the past half-century, the park has become a staple of fun and entertainment for families across the South Plains. Owner David Dean strolled through the park, reflecting on the countless memories throughout the last 50 years.
Tuesday morning top stories: Joyland closed, up for sale
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The final vote today will be for the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year starting in October. The hearing starts at 2:00 this afternoon at Citizens Tower. Details here: Council to host hearing on proposed budget, tax rate. City of...
Lubbock Public Library receives $70k grant, offers free digital classes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After receiving $70,000 from an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, and $400,000 from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) grant, the Lubbock Public Library has been making investments toward filling the digital divide. Stacy McKenzie is the Director of Library Services for the city of Lubbock, she said the free Digital Navigators program aims to help people learn computer basics and teach them about free and low-cost internet.
Wednesday morning top stories: 21 displaced after West Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council gave final approval to the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year starting in October. The average tax payment is expected to stay the same. Watch here: Council votes for no-new-revenue rate. Queen Elizabeth to lie in...
City of Lubbock to start issuing fines for cut gas lines
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Council has implemented a new ordinance that will allow the issuance of fines to contractors who cut through underground gas lines. Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson says 35 out of the 78 strikes so far this year were due to contractor error. During his presentation to the council this afternoon, he said it costs $3500 just to send a fire engine crew to a gas leak, and that doesn’t even include additional costs for however long it continues to leak.
South Plains Storm Outlook
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely on the South Plains late today and tomorrow. A few of these may become marginally severe. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, mainly over the western viewing area. More widely scattered showers are anticipated this evening. This is the most likely time for rain in the Lubbock and Plainview areas.
Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Owners of Joyland Amusement Park have announced that after 50 years, they will not be reopening the park. It will be auctioned on October 27, 2022, if a viable offer is not found by Oct. 1, 2022. “We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful...
City of Lubbock to conduct code checks in University Pines
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the University Pines neighborhood on Sept 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by:. 82nd Street. University Avenue. 98th Street. Indiana Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office...
KCBD First Freeze
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s time again to make your guess for when Lubbock will receive it’s official FIRST FREEZE of winter 2022!. Go to Yates Flooring Center at 1901 W. Loop 289 in Lubbock and enter for your chance to win a $5,000 Yates shopping spree!. Just...
Summer temperatures this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer-like temperatures are returning to the region with a slim chance of some showers over portions of the South Plains. Daytime highs will climb to near 90 degrees in Lubbock and to the mid-90s in the eastern communities tomorrow. The temps will remain in the mid-90s along and off of the Caprock but will cool some in the central and western areas Wednesday and Thursday.
Beloved veteran celebrates 100 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For years, WWII veteran Phil Crenshaw has been telling us he was marching on to 100. That day came on Tuesday, September 13th, his 100th birthday. We surprised Phil today with Blue Bell ice cream from Newschannel 11, and true to form, Phil Crenshaw was quick-witted about his gift.
Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday evening. The victim suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound they suffered in the 3900 block of 110th Street. The call came in around 5 p.m. Lubbock police are currently investigating to determine the cause.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dayva
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dayva, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months. Dayva loves attention and loves to cuddle. She is well mannered and will do anything for treats. Dayva gets along well with other dogs and children. Dayva is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LFR investigating early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock left 21 people displaced, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. with smoke and flames coming from the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen. Fire crews were able to keep the fire...
Traffic delays expected due to rollover on S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is diverting traffic off S Loop 289 after a rollover Tuesday morning. Police responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. near S Loop 289 and Slide Road. A witness at the scene stated both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Loop...
Ports-To-Plains project allocating funds to improve rural roads in Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ports-To-Plains trade corridor is Lubbock’s largest upcoming transportation project. Today TRIP-NET highlighted a few reasons why this corridor is essential for transportation safety in Texas rural areas. TRIP-NET’s Keeping Rural Texas Connected report stated that the roads, “lack adequate capacity in some corridors to...
Frenship ISD investigating threat against 9th Grade Center
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD police and administrators are investigating a threat made against its 9th Grade Center Sunday night. Officials say “there is no credible threat to the school” and administrators are taking action to address those involved in spreading misinformation in a social media post.
