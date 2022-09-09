Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers is pointing fingers after Packers 23-7 loss to Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. "Part of being a great leader who's trying to win another Super Bowl is not throwing everybody else under the buss."
FOX Sports
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more guaranteed money than Kyler Murray | SPEAK
Prior to the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 Week 1 win over the New York Jets, there was no deal agreement before Lamar Jackson's Friday deadline. Lamar allegedly rejected a five-year deal worth over $250 million. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the guaranteed amount of money was worth more than Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's. However, Lamar wants a fully-guaranteed deal. Kyler received $189.5 million guaranteed and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson got $230 million. Joy Taylor explains why the Ravens are disrespecting Lamar.
FOX Sports
NFL power rankings: Bills on top, Jets on bottom — and Cowboys fall how far?
The first 16 games are in the books, and we can finally start evaluating this 2022 season. What else is there to do jump to conclusions about who's good and who's bad based off one game?. There's no one way to do power rankings, but for the purpose of this...
FOX Sports
Will Seahawks spoil Russell Wilson's Broncos debut and return to Seattle? | What's Wright
On the first Monday Night Football of the season, Nick Wright previews Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos debut and return to Seattle. Watch as he lays out the possibility of Russ's former team spoiling his return.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers' inability to deal with frustration is a concern for Packers | What's Wright?
Aaron Rodgers' first game with Davante Adams ended in a disappointing 23-7 loss to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers finished 22-for-34 yards for 195 yards and an interception and rookie WR Christian Watson dropped a potential 75-yard TD pass on the Packers' first play of the game. Is this officially the Vikings' division? Watch as Nick Wright evaluates both teams, then explains what concern lies ahead for Green Bay.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Chargers-Chiefs, pick
Two high-powered NFL offenses will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Chargers are coming off a big Week 1 win against their AFC foe, the Las Vegas Raiders, where Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers are looking to build on a promising start to the season.
FOX Sports
If Cowboys aren't putting Dak Prescott on IR, what's his timeline?
There's optimism in the air in Dallas, from the sounds of it. Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his injured right thumb, and he isn't going to be placed on injured reserve while he recovers. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the team thinks its franchise quarterback can be back playing within the next four games.
FOX Sports
With Dak Prescott hurt, where do Cowboys turn now?
The Dallas Cowboys are officially last in the NFC East. And to add insult to injury — or, just to add injury — the squad will be without its starting quarterback for the next 6-8 weeks. It's a painstaking reality for the team's front office, which now turns...
FOX Sports
Seahawks Geno Smith, Uchenna Nwosu rising while Niners' Trey Lance struggles
After the first week of the regular season, an unlikely team sits atop the NFC West. Upset winners over the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson's first time facing his former team, the Seattle Seahawks already have led the division for more days than during all last season. The Los Angeles...
FOX Sports
Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers finally beat the Saints?
The New Orleans Saints have long been a thorn in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' side. The AFC South rivals will square off in New Orleans on Sunday (FOX) in what has been a one-sided rivalry of late. New Orleans has won 17 of the last 21 regular-season matchups, though Tampa Bay beat them in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs showed there is no way to guard them | What's Wright
In his first game without Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes tossed five touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Are the Chiefs back? Nick Wright says no, 'they never left.' Watch as Nick analyzes how there is no way to guard Mahomes and company.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott suffers devastating hand injury in Cowboys loss | THE CARTON SHOW
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 1 with high hopes, but their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a slew of disappointing events, capped with their quarterback, Dak Prescott, suffering a serious injury in the 4th quarter. Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Dak would likely need surgery on his hand, meaning the Dallas QB would be out for several weeks. Craig Carton reacts to this news, and decides whether the Cowboys should look to San Francisco and bring in Jimmy G as a temporary fix.
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills sit on top of Nick's NFL Tiers heading into Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright tiers all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 2 and Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills trail right behind him. Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield the answer at QB for Carolina?
Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 — but it wasn't the one he had hoped for. Going up against the team that traded him, the Cleveland Browns, a late comeback to take the lead was not enough for Carolina, as the Panthers fell short on Sunday after rookie kicker Cade York hit a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to ultimately secure a 26-24 Browns victory.
FOX Sports
With Dak Prescott out, should Cowboys acquire another QB? | UNDISPUTED
Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his right thumb yesterday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Mike McCarthy told reporters yesterday that he anticipates his team making roster changes that could involve the QB position as soon as today. Skip Bayless evaluates whether Jerry Jones should go acquire another QB to start rather than Cooper Rush.
FOX Sports
Mahomes, Chiefs top Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy ahead of Week 2
Week 1 had everything fans could ask for to satisfy their football fix: staunch defensive displays, offensive explosions, even a few overtime thrillers. But only one team could win each game, and the ones who did set themselves up in a swell position to be included in Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" after Week 1.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Buccaneers-Saints, pick
The New Orleans Saints play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL Week 2 showdown between NFC South rivals. Quarterback Jameis Winston and the Saints are coming off a thrilling 27-26 win over the Falcons. Tom Brady and his Bucs easily defeated the Cowboys 19-3 in Week 1.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Seahawks-49ers, pick
A NFC West rivalry is on the plate in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season. The Seattle Seahawks head to the Bay to matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks are coming off of a gritty Monday night game in...
FOX Sports
T.J. Watt suffers torn pectoral, will return this season
The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have dodged the worst case scenario with their superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt during their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a pectoral injury, and reports confirm that Watt did indeed tear the muscle.
FOX Sports
Cowboys need Jimmy Garoppolo or Gardner Minshew to stay afloat in NFL Playoff race | What's Wright
The Dallas Cowboys' season is off to a rough start, with a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs and Dak Prescott's thumb injury. With Dak out for at least 6-8 weeks, should the Cowboys make a move? Hear why Nick Wright believes it is time to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or even Gardner Minshew.
