Do not pretend celebrity princess Meghan Markle can meaningfully advance the cause of racial justice | Sisonke Msimang
It’s difficult to criticise the politics of someone who has been on receiving end of so much racist vitriol, but there isn’t much substance to the Duchess
Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
Sweet moment Meghan Markle comforts Prince Harry as he looks at floral tributes for the Queen
MEGHAN Markle put a comforting arm around Prince Harry as they viewed tributes to The Queen. The Duchess of Sussex also held his hand as they stepped out the car at Windsor Castle to greet crowds of mourners. And Harry also put his hand around his wife in a separate...
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in tears as they watch Her Majesty lie in state
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appeared to become emotional as they watched the Queen lie in state. The three royals were in attendance alongside Princes William and Harry for the procession of the Queen's coffin. Her body was transported from Scotland this week after she passed away at...
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?
QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Criticizes Queen Elizabeth II For Crown Of 'Pillaged' Jewels
When Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96 in her Scottish residence of Balmoral, thousands of Brits took to the streets in mourning. Not all were as grief-stricken as Daniel Craig, however, as “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind viewers on Friday. “She wore...
King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’
King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail
If anyone can make sexy and "naughty" look regal and appropriate it's Kate Middleton. Here's the detail you may not have noticed about her polka dots dresses.
Princess Eugenie breaks down in tears beside emotional cousin Zara Tindall as Royals read tributes to Queen
HEARTBROKEN Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall broke down as they read tributes left to their grandmother today. The royals left Balmoral this afternoon to attend a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church. Three of the Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward have all been...
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?
With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
Kate Middleton Wears Black Midi Dress & Pumps That Honor Somber Dressing Traditions for Floral Tribute in Queen Elizabeth’s Memory
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Middleton wore an A-line mock neck black...
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
